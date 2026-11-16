Achievable and the American Society of Nepalese Engineers partner to make FE Civil exam prep more affordable for ASNEngr members.

New partnership will provide ASNEngr members with heavily discounted FE Civil exam prep through Achievable For All, to be unveiled November 21 in Houston.

- Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Achievable, a modern test preparation company focused on helping learners succeed on high-stakes exams, today announced a new partnership with the American Society of Nepalese Engineers (ASNEngr) to provide its members with heavily discounted access to Achievable's FE Civil exam prep course. ASNEngr will officially unveil the new benefit to its membership during its upcoming Annual Conference on November 21, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

The partnership is part of Achievable For All, Achievable's initiative to make high-quality exam preparation more accessible to members of nonprofits, professional associations, student organizations, and other mission-aligned communities.

For aspiring civil engineers, passing the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Civil exam is an important early milestone on the path toward professional engineering licensure. Through the new partnership, ASNEngr members preparing for the exam will be able to access Achievable's comprehensive online FE Civil program at a significantly reduced cost.

“Engineering licensure can open up tremendous opportunities for career growth, but preparing for the FE exam requires a significant investment of time and resources,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable.“ASNEngr has built a strong community around helping Nepalese engineers connect, develop professionally, and support one another. We're excited to contribute to that mission by making effective FE Civil preparation substantially more affordable for their members.”

Achievable's FE Civil course combines clear, expert-written instruction with adaptive learning technology designed to help students study efficiently and retain what they learn. The online program guides learners through the major topics covered on the FE Civil exam while providing review questions, realistic practice exams, personalized review, and tools to help students understand their readiness as they approach test day.

“ASNEngr is committed to creating opportunities for Nepalese engineers to grow professionally and achieve their career goals,” said Dr. Ananda Paudel, PhD, of the American Society of Nepalese Engineers.“The FE exam is an important step for many engineers pursuing professional licensure, and we are pleased to partner with Achievable to give our members access to a high-quality preparation resource at a substantially reduced cost. We look forward to introducing this new opportunity to our members at our Annual Conference in Houston and helping more engineers take the next step in their careers.”

ASNEngr will officially unveil the partnership at its Annual Conference on November 21, 2026, in Houston, Texas, introducing the discounted FE Civil prep program to its members and sharing details on how they can take advantage of the new benefit.

The collaboration reflects the shared belief of ASNEngr and Achievable that professional advancement should not be limited by access to educational resources. By reducing the cost of FE Civil preparation, the organizations hope to make the path toward engineering licensure more accessible to engineers at an important stage of their careers.

The partnership also expands Achievable's work through Achievable For All. Through the program, Achievable works with nonprofit organizations, universities, professional associations, and community groups to provide free or heavily discounted access to exam preparation for academic admissions, professional licensing, and career advancement.

“Achievable For All exists because the exams that unlock educational and professional opportunities are often difficult enough without cost becoming another barrier,” York said.“We want talented people to have the tools they need to move forward. Partnering with organizations like ASNEngr allows us to put those tools directly into the hands of communities that can benefit from them.”

About the American Society of Nepalese Engineers

The American Society of Nepalese Engineers (ASNEngr) is a nonprofit professional organization that brings together Nepalese engineers, scientists, technical professionals, and friends of the community to exchange ideas, build professional connections, support one another, and contribute to the broader public good. The organization also works to promote engineering and technological advancement in Nepal.

About Achievable

Achievable is an exam preparation platform built on evidence-based outcomes. Its courses combine a complete online textbook, adaptive review questions, and full-length practice exams to help learners pass high-stakes exams across finance (including the SIE and FINRA Series 6, 7, 9, 10, 63, 65, and 66), insurance licensing, healthcare (including the MCAT, USMLE, NCLEX, and PTCE), engineering (including the FE Civil), and college and graduate admissions (including the ACT, SAT, CLT, GRE, and AP subjects). Achievable pairs subject-matter expertise with modern measurement science - including Item Response Theory and its FACTSTM framework - to deliver personalized, measurable, and durable learning outcomes. Learn more at achievable.

Tyler York

Achievable, Inc.

+1 415-831-7733

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Achievable Partners with the American Society of Nepalese Engineers to Expand Access to Affordable FE Civil Prep News Provided By PressRoom November 16, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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