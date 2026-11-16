MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded by orthodontist Dr. Kevin Baharvand, the platform's AI agent, Wego, does the daily work of a marketing agency inside a practice's own accounts.

- Dr. Kevin Baharvand, DMD, Founder, Dental AutopilotFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Autopilot today launched an AI marketing agent for dental and orthodontic practices, built by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Kevin Baharvand, DMD. The company's position is direct: the traditional marketing agency model is giving way to AI agents, software that can plan and carry out multi-step tasks on its own.The launch comes as practices report growing frustration with marketing. In MouthWatch's 2026 survey of 448 dental practices, average satisfaction with marketing results fell to 6.21 out of 10, from 6.98 a year earlier. Only 19.2% of practices said they track marketing performance closely, and only 16% said they are actively adapting their strategy for AI-driven search ( ). A separate DentalPost survey found that 59% of practices rely on their front office team to handle marketing, while practices that use outside agencies spend an average of 3.55% of collections on marketing ( )."Practices are paying more for marketing and trusting it less," said Dr. Baharvand, founder of Dental Autopilot. "This is a paradigm shift. We're moving from agencies to agents. An agent learns, analyzes and stays current with best practices every day. It doesn't get tired, it doesn't change jobs, and it gets better with every practice it works with."How Wego WorksDental Autopilot's agent, called Wego, connects to a practice's website, Google Business Profile (the listing that appears in Google Search and Maps), social media accounts, Google Analytics and Search Console. It then:- Identifies which website pages generate phone calls and where the practice ranks in local search- Improves existing pages rather than creating duplicate pages that compete with each other in search results- Publishes Google and social media posts, including before-and-after cases, team updates and educational content- Responds to Google reviews in the practice's own voice- Monitors nearby competitors on a set schedule- Reports calls, traffic, rankings and results in plain languageAccording to the company, the practice owner approves significant decisions during an initial learning period, after which Wego handles routine work on its own. Owners can also direct the agent in plain English.Built Inside Working PracticesDr. Baharvand developed and tested the system in his own offices, Elate Orthodontics and Tribute Family Dentistry in North Texas, before opening it to other practices."An agency's attention gets divided as it adds clients," Dr. Baharvand said. "An agent works the other way. The more practices it runs, the more it learns about what actually makes the phone ring."The launch reflects a broader shift in business software. Gartner predicts that 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024 ( ). Dental Autopilot aims to bring that model to independent dental and orthodontic practices.Dental Autopilot is available now to practices nationwide at $249 per month for the first office and $50 for each additional office, with a 14-day trial.Q&A with Dr. Kevin BaharvandWhy would an orthodontist build a marketing company?"Because I was the customer. For years marketing was the part of running a practice I trusted least. We paid agencies every month and got reports that never seemed to connect to the phone ringing. I built what I wanted for my own offices."Does an AI agent replace the people in a practice?"It replaces the busywork. Most practices hand marketing to a front desk that is already stretched. Wego takes that load so the team can focus on patients."What does the doctor still control?"Everything important. Wego asks before it makes any significant change, and the doctor can tell it what to do at any time."About Dental AutopilotDental Autopilot is an AI marketing platform for dental and orthodontic practices, operated by WGO Digital Media LLC. It was founded by Dr. Kevin Baharvand, DMD, a board-certified orthodontist and owner of Elate Orthodontics and Tribute Family Dentistry in North Texas. More information is available at .

Kevin Baharvand, DMD

WGO Digital Media LLC

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Dental Autopilot Bets on Agents Over Agencies as Dental Marketing Satisfaction Falls News Provided By Elate Orthodontics November 16, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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