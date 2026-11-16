FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Destination Sales Executive Maria P. Menendez Brings More Than 14 Years of Hospitality, Sales and Event Experience to JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & SpaAventura, Florida – Maria P. Menendez is a hospitality sales and marketing professional whose career spans more than 14 years across education, hospitality, and sales at leading properties in Puerto Rico and Florida. Today, she serves as a Destination Sales Executive at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, where she plays a key role in supporting the sales team. Her work centers on coordinating and executing site inspections for prospective groups. She organizes room reservations, restaurant reservations, and on-property experiences that showcase the resort and its offerings to potential clients. In doing so, she contributes directly to group conversion and revenue growth, helping prospective clients picture their events at the resort.Maria's professional journey began in 2012 and has been shaped by determination and adaptability. She graduated from an all-girls high school, an experience that strengthened her confidence and leadership. She later attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island to study hotel and restaurant management. When illness brought on by the cold climate led her to return home, she continued her education and completed a bachelor's degree in communications with a specialization in advertising at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico. Alongside her studies, she built a diverse career in education, hospitality, catering, and sales, developing a strong foundation in guest service, event execution, and client relationship management. Fluent in English and Spanish, she also brings expertise in event planning, leadership, and management to her role.Her passion for hospitality took root in a childhood dream of working at Disney and at El Conquistador Resort in Puerto Rico. That vision has come full circle, as she now counts the General Manager of El Conquistador among her mentors. Maria attributes her success to believing in herself, embracing calculated risks, and learning from her mistakes along the way. She also credits peers and mentors who encouraged and challenged her and who consistently saw her potential, even in moments of uncertainty. Their guidance, combined with her own resilience and commitment to continuous improvement, has shaped both her personal and professional growth.The best career advice Maria has received is to take risks, trust herself, and pursue opportunities without letting fear hold her back. She was also reminded that mistakes are part of growth and that no one is perfect, since everyone is navigating a path of their own. That perspective has helped her stay confident, resilient, and open to learning at every stage of her career.For young women entering hospitality, Maria emphasizes the importance of truly loving the work, because passion sustains a person through both challenges and periods of growth. She encourages them to seek out mentors who can guide and support them, and to remain open to learning from every experience and every person they meet. Above all, she urges them to pay it forward. Those in leadership today were once in the same position, and sharing knowledge and support helps build a stronger path for the next generation.Maria sees hospitality as a field that is often understated and misunderstood, despite its significant impact on the global economy and on everyday experiences. One of its key challenges, in her view, is shifting perceptions so that people recognize hospitality as a dynamic and essential career field rather than solely a luxury service industry. That same challenge creates a meaningful opportunity to educate and inspire others about the wide range of career paths in tourism, events, and guest services. Because hospitality touches nearly every community, she sees it as a vital part of how people connect, travel, and experience the world.The values that guide Maria at work and at home are honesty, loyalty, kindness, empathy, and effective communication. She considers these principles essential for building trust, maintaining strong relationships, and fostering a positive and respectful environment. Maria is also a cancer survivor, and she actively supports cancer-related causes, including the American Cancer Society and ovarian cancer education and support. This advocacy reflects her commitment to community impact and to helping others facing similar journeys.Maria describes her career as one of resilience and purpose, shaped by personal challenges as well as professional growth. She values opportunities to inspire and uplift others pursuing careers in hospitality and beyond. From a childhood dream in Puerto Rico to her role at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in South Florida, her path shows how passion and perseverance can turn early aspirations into lasting achievement. Through her dedication to guests, colleagues, and community causes, Maria P. Menendez continues to demonstrate that hospitality, at its heart, is about connection, care, and lifting others along the way.Learn More about Maria P. Menendez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Maria P. Menendez: Turning Resilience and Passion Into a Purpose-Driven Hospitality Career News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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