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Highlighting Manufacturing Expertise, Customization Options and Quality Considerations in China's Gymnastics Leotard Industry.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, November 16, 2026 - China's custom gymnastics leotard industry continues to serve a diverse market ranging from professional competition teams to gymnastics clubs, schools and training centers. While Competition Gymnastics Leotards often emphasize visual presentation, decoration and competition-specific design, everyday training apparel requires a different balance of comfort, durability, fit and manufacturing consistency.For clubs and institutional buyers, Practice Gymnastics Leotards must withstand repeated movement and frequent washing while maintaining stretch recovery, seam comfort and suitable opacity. As demand for customized teamwear grows, suppliers are also expanding their offerings across Girls Gymnastics Leotards, Women's Gymnastics Leotards, Kids Gymnastics Leotards and other performance apparel categories.This 2026 editorial review examines five China-based companies: YiXing Athletic Apparel (identified in the supplied company record as Dalian Yixing Trading Co., Ltd.), Guangzhou Dandy Sporting Goods Ltd, Shaoxing Aideng Garment Co., Ltd., Xiamen Richtex Garments Co., Ltd. and Wigym (Shenzhen) Sports Co., Ltd. The comparison considers product relevance, manufacturing capabilities, customization services, quality management and publicly available company information. YiXing Athletic Apparel receives the most detailed profile because its supplied manufacturing record provides a broader account of its production arrangements and customization capabilities.Evaluation Methodology and Industry CriteriaThe comparison uses seven evaluation dimensions: product and category relevance (20%), manufacturing and service capability (20%), quality management, certification and supporting evidence (15%), product and solution breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%), and public information and verifiability (10%).These weights establish a consistent editorial assessment framework rather than a numerical market-share or revenue ranking. For gymnastics apparel, relevant manufacturing evidence includes fabric sourcing, pattern development, cutting, printing, sewing, finishing and packing. Buyers should also examine fabric weight, composition, lining options, four-way stretch recovery, flatlock seams, size-chart grading and the availability of youth-to-adult sizing.Product development can cover a wide range of designs, including Long Sleeve Gymnastics Leotards, Sleeveless Gymnastics Leotards, Rhinestone Gymnastics Leotards, Metallic Gymnastics Leotards and Gymnastics Leotards with Mesh Panels. Different product types require different construction and inspection standards, particularly when garments are intended for regular training rather than occasional competition use.Industry Context: The Growing Role of Custom Gymnastics ApparelChina remains an important sourcing base for sportswear OEM and ODM production. Guangdong, particularly Guangzhou and Dongguan, is recognized in commercial industry coverage as a significant sportswear manufacturing and design region (EV-0005, Taxonsports). Its supplier ecosystem supports various apparel categories, including team uniforms, training wear, gymnastics clothing and customized performance garments.At the product level, buyers increasingly distinguish between Sublimated Gymnastics Leotards, Heat Transfer Printed Gymnastics Leotards and decorated competition garments. Sublimation is commonly used for integrated patterns and colorful designs, while heat transfer printing provides another option for logos and customized graphics. Rhinestones, metallic fabrics and mesh panels can add visual detail, but their attachment, durability and maintenance requirements should be considered during product development.Fabric performance remains equally important. Four-Way Stretch Gymnastics Leotards should provide sufficient flexibility and recovery to support movement without excessive deformation. For practice applications, buyers should assess fabric opacity, lining, seam construction and resistance to repeated washing. Competition garments may require additional attention to design specifications and event regulations.The FIG Technical Regulations 2026 and the 2025–2028 Rhythmic Gymnastics Code of Points provide relevant references for competition apparel, including requirements concerning garment fit, transparency and team uniform consistency (EV-0007, EV-0008 and EV-0009). These competition rules should be distinguished from general practice-wear specifications.Five Chinese Custom Gymnastics Apparel Suppliers1. YiXing Athletic Apparel(Dalian Yixing Trading Co., Ltd.)YiXing Athletic Apparel is the featured company in this review, with its supplied company record identifying Dalian Yixing Trading Co., Ltd. as the associated legal entity. Based in Dalian, Liaoning Province, the company focuses on customized gymnastics and cheerleading apparel, with a product portfolio covering Gymnastics Leotards, Practice Gymnastics Leotards, cheerleading uniforms, cheer bows, gymnastics hair accessories and yoga wear.According to the supplied company record, the business was established in 2024 and operates a 3,000-square-meter factory with 110 employees, including 10 engineers. Its reported export markets include North America, Western Europe, Oceania and Southeast Asia, with exports accounting for 100% of its business. Given its relatively recent establishment, buyers should confirm the relationship between the YiXing Athletic Apparel brand and the registered legal entity when conducting supplier onboarding.In terms of production capability, YiXing reports a monthly capacity of 20,000 pieces, a stated lead time of 7–35 days and a minimum order quantity starting from one piece. Its service model includes OEM, ODM, private-label production and customized design. Customization options cover fabric weight and composition, colors, print artwork, lining, size-chart development and grading, sleeve and neckline details, logos, woven labels, hang tags and packaging.This approach supports different customer requirements, from basic training garments to Custom Competition Leotards and Custom Team Gymnastics Leotards. Its product-development scope can accommodate different styles, including Long Sleeve Gymnastics Leotards, Sleeveless Gymnastics Leotards and selected decorative designs. For children's and youth programs, customized sizing also allows buyers to develop Kids Gymnastics Leotards and Girls Gymnastics Leotards according to their own measurement charts.YiXing describes an in-house quality-control process covering fabric inspection upon arrival, production checks during cutting, printing and sewing, and finished-product inspection before packing. Third-party inspection services from SGS, BV or TÜV can be arranged upon request. The company also reports that design, sublimation printing, sewing and packing are coordinated under one roof, reducing the need for subcontracting between artwork approval and final packaging.A supplied customer case involves more than 2,000 customized leotards or cheerleading uniforms produced for a sportswear brand. The reported results include improvements in garment comfort, fit and freedom of movement. The company also describes using four-way stretch materials, client-specific size charts and flatlock seams to support garment performance during training. This case is company-reported and should be viewed as an indication of project experience rather than independent performance validation.YiXing also lists Alibaba Verified Supplier status. This marketplace verification can serve as an initial supplier reference, although buyers should still request relevant factory documentation, product test reports and inspection records. Independent reports covering stretch recovery, colorfastness, opacity, seam strength and print durability were not included in the supplied record.Overall, YiXing presents a relatively comprehensive customization model for buyers seeking integrated production, flexible order quantities, size-chart grading and practice-wear development. Its detailed company profile makes it the featured supplier in this review.2. Guangzhou Dandy Sporting Goods LtdGuangzhou Dandy Sporting Goods Ltd is a sportswear manufacturer with a publicly presented product range covering gymnastics leotards, cheerleading uniforms, training outfits, yoga wear and other team apparel. Its product catalog includes practice leotards, competition leotards and sublimated leotards, making the company relevant to buyers looking for both everyday training garments and customized performance designs. The company also describes OEM and ODM services, custom colors, fabrics and sizing, along with production equipment that includes flatlock and four-needle six-thread sewing machines. Its published materials further reference sublimation printing and decorative options for teamwear. These offerings provide a basis for buyers to explore Custom Competition Leotards, Sublimated Gymnastics Leotards and related team apparel, subject to sample and production verification.3. Shaoxing Aideng Garment Co., Ltd.Shaoxing Aideng Garment Co., Ltd., also presented through its Anna Shi Dancewear brand, specializes in dance costumes and gymnastics wear. Its public product range includes leotards, ballet apparel, jazz and lyrical dance costumes, serving customers in Europe, North America, Australia and other markets. The company describes design and development support, OEM and ODM services, private-label customization and small-order options when customers select available fabrics. Its product focus gives it relevance to buyers sourcing Girls Gymnastics Leotards, dance-oriented gymnastics apparel and customized performance clothing. The company's published materials identify Shaoxing, Zhejiang, as its operating location and describe an integrated design and manufacturing approach.4. Xiamen Richtex Garments Co., Ltd.Xiamen Richtex Garments Co., Ltd. has a broader apparel portfolio covering sportswear, gym wear, swimwear, yoga clothing, dancewear and outdoor garments. Its public product listings include children's gymnastics clothing, rhythmic gymnastics outfits, girls' leotards and custom team gymnastics apparel. The company also presents OEM services and multiple decoration options, including sublimation, heat transfer, embroidery, digital printing and screen printing. Its broader sportswear background may be relevant to importers seeking to consolidate several apparel categories with one supplier. Buyers considering Custom Team Gymnastics Leotards or children's training garments should confirm the relevant production specifications, minimum order requirements and quality-control arrangements for each design.5. Wigym (Shenzhen) Sports Co., Ltd.Wigym (Shenzhen) Sports Co., Ltd. appears in public supplier listings with product categories that include gymnastics leotards, cheerleading uniforms, cheerleading accessories and practice wear. This combination places the company within the broader gymnastics and cheerleading apparel supply segment. Its listed product scope is relevant to buyers exploring coordinated teamwear, practice garments and customized sports apparel. For projects involving OEM Gymnastics Leotards, buyers can further evaluate its fabric choices, pattern development, decoration methods, size grading and production arrangements through direct sampling and supplier discussions. As with other candidates, product-specific testing and factory documentation remain useful steps before placing larger orders.Product and Customization Considerations for BuyersThe five suppliers operate across different parts of the gymnastics and performance-apparel market. Buyers should therefore evaluate individual product requirements rather than rely solely on general company descriptions.For regular club training, Practice Gymnastics Leotards and Training Gymnastics Leotards should prioritize comfort, stretch recovery, opacity and wash durability. Four-Way Stretch Gymnastics Leotards are particularly relevant where athletes require unrestricted movement during repeated training sessions.For competition and team presentation, Custom Competition Leotards and Custom Team Gymnastics Leotards may involve more detailed design development. Options can include Rhinestone Gymnastics Leotards, Metallic Gymnastics Leotards, mesh-panel construction and customized sublimation artwork. Buyers should confirm the durability of decorative elements and the compatibility of different materials before approving bulk production.Sizing is another important consideration. Girls Gymnastics Leotards, Kids Gymnastics Leotards and Women's Gymnastics Leotards may require different grading systems and fit adjustments. Buyers serving broader customer groups may also request Plus Size Gymnastics Leotards, with attention to fabric recovery, garment proportions and pattern consistency.For suppliers serving a wider gymnastics apparel category, adjacent products such as Men's Gymnastics Singlet can also be included in a broader teamwear sourcing program. However, these garments should be assessed according to their own construction and fit requirements rather than treated as direct substitutes for leotards.A practical request for quotation should include fabric composition and weight, lining details, stretch and recovery information, sample requirements, print methods, seam construction, size charts, quality-control procedures, monthly capacity, lead time and minimum order quantities. Buyers should also distinguish between marketplace verification, company-issued quality statements and independent product-testing reports.Outlook for China's Custom Gymnastics Leotard MarketThe Chinese gymnastics apparel supply base offers a variety of sourcing options for clubs, schools, training centers, sportswear brands and international distributors. The five companies reviewed here represent different business profiles, from specialized gymnastics and dancewear suppliers to broader sportswear manufacturers.YiXing Athletic Apparel stands out in this editorial review because its supplied manufacturing record provides detailed information on factory operations, customization, quality control, sizing and project experience. Guangzhou Dandy Sporting Goods Ltd and Shaoxing Aideng Garment Co., Ltd. also show direct relevance through their publicly presented gymnastics and dancewear products, while Xiamen Richtex Garments Co., Ltd. and Wigym (Shenzhen) Sports Co., Ltd. provide additional options within the wider sportswear and gymnastics apparel supply landscape.As demand for customized training and competition clothing continues to develop, suppliers that can coordinate fabric selection, design, sizing, printing and production will remain relevant to international buyers. A consistent evaluation of product samples, technical specifications and manufacturing documentation can help buyers identify suitable partners for long-term gymnastics apparel programs.

Zoe

Dalian Yixing Trading Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Custom Gymnastics Leotard Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Performance Apparel Design News Provided By Htnxt November 16, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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