MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a high-level inquiry into alleged administrative lapses and revenue losses involving the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

In a letter dated November 15, Raut accused the state government of shielding builder lobbies at the expense of municipal finances.

According to Raut, his letter highlights concerns previously raised by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide in a communication to the Urban Development Department. He alleged that over 300 development proposals on vacant, slum-free plots have been submitted and cleared by the SRA under Development Control Regulation (DCR) Rule 33(11). He claimed this provision is being misused to extend concessions intended exclusively for slum rehabilitation projects under Rule 33(10).

Raut further stated that routing premium concessions and relaxed planning norms in prime areas, including Bandra, Juhu, Worli, and Malabar Hill, through the SRA instead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resulted in significant financial losses for both the civic body and the state exchequer.

Criticising the state government for what he described as inaction, Raut noted that no corrective measures have been taken despite written warnings from successive municipal commissioners, citing communications from former commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in June 2024 and current commissioner Ashwini Bhide in July 2026.

Quoting Bhide's findings, Raut stated that the civic chief explicitly recommended stripping the SRA of its Special Planning Authority (SPA) status regarding these provisions and returning all Rule 33(11) proposals to the BMC's direct jurisdiction.

Raut has outlined several specific demands, including the launch of an immediate high-level inquiry into the issues flagged in BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide's official communication, -- calculate the exact financial and revenue losses incurred by the BMC, initiate strict action against implicated builders and officials, and publicly disclose the names of the builders behind the more than 300 disputed proposals cleared through the SRA. He also demanded that a transparent clarification regarding the administrative oversight be issued before the public and the state legislature.

Reinforcing his demands on social media platform X, Raut said, "Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis, it is Maharashtra's misfortune that you do not consider the questions raised by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide about the builder mafia in Mumbai's SRA scheme important. If the Chief Minister himself is facilitating the builder lobby's illegal activities, the Marathi people of Mumbai will have to leave for good. These builders have once again encroached on SRA land and caused crores in revenue losses. Farmers are dying in the drought while builders are looting the state treasury! All of this is utterly ruthless and shameless!"