MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad took leaders of the Students Islamic Organisation of India into preventive custody ahead of their planned protest over the participation of Israeli companies at an event at T-Hub.

In a late-night operation, police detained the leaders and activists of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO).

The SIO Telangana unit said that its leaders were taken into preventive custody for opposing engagement with Israeli companies.

In a release on Monday morning, the organisation said its leaders were released after a seven-hour preventive custody.

SIO Telangana strongly condemned the preventive arrests of its state leaders for raising their voices against the Telangana government's engagement with Israeli companies at T-Hub and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"The arrests, carried out late at night, reflect an unfortunate attempt to suppress democratic dissent and silence voices of conscience. Peacefully raising concerns over engagements with companies reportedly linked to Israel's military operations is a legitimate democratic right. Such actions cannot deter a movement driven by conviction, courage and a commitment to justice," the SIO said in a statement.

“After nearly seven hours of preventive detention, our leaders have been released. We sincerely thank all activists, civil society members and political leaders who extended their support and stood in solidarity during this period,” it said.

The SIO acknowledged the intervention of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali in facilitating their release.

SIO Telangana reiterated that its solidarity with Palestine remains "unwavering". It urged AIMIM to take a firm and principled stand on the entry and engagement of Israeli companies in Telangana and demand accountability from the state government.

The SIO, some rights organisations and social activists were planning a protest against a programme in which a delegation of Israeli companies was participating at T-Hub, a technology incubator of Telangana state.

The event is set to create space for collaboration between Israeli companies in the defence technology, data centre infrastructure, robotics, cybersecurity, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors with Indian companies.

Meanwhile, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), strongly condemned the late-night arrests of SIO Telangana leaders.

He said that peaceful protest and expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine are legitimate forms of democratic expression. Arresting student leaders for voicing their concerns raises serious questions about the freedom of expression and the right to peaceful dissent guaranteed under the Constitution of India.