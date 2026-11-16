MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has accused the BJP of having an anti-tribal mindset over controversial remarks by its Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya, who claimed that there were no Adivasis (tribals) in the country.

Singhar, a tribal Congress leader, questioned the BJP's celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, saying that while the ruling party publicly spoke about respecting tribal communities, its own legislator was questioning their identity.

In a statement, Singhar said Shakya's remarks had "exposed" the BJP's attitude towards the tribal community.

"On one hand, the BJP pretends to celebrate Tribal Pride Day and indulges in hollow politics in the name of the tribal community. On the other hand, its MLA Pannalal Shakya, by claiming that there are no tribals in the country, is outright denying the very identity of the tribal community," he said.

Addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Leader of Opposition said the tribal community was not a "prop" for the BJP's political posturing but a community that stood firmly for its rights, dignity and identity.

He demanded that the state government clarify when it would take strict action against the MLA for questioning the existence and identity of the tribal community.

Shakya had made the controversial remarks while addressing a district-level programme in Guna on Sunday to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Questioning the classification of society into different categories, the BJP legislator said there were "no Adivasis in the country". He argued that people living in hills were called "Girvasis", those in forests "Vanvasis", residents of villages "Gramvasis" and people living in cities "Nagarvasis".

He also questioned the use of terms such as Adivasi, Puravasi, Janjati and Scheduled Caste, besides the classification of people into forward and backward categories.

"Some people say they are Adivasis and others are not. If you are Adivasi, then what are we? Have we come from outside? Have those sitting on this stage also come from outside?" he asked.

The MLA also invoked religious traditions to argue for social unity, citing the practice of worshipping Lord Ganesha during household ceremonies, weddings and public functions.

This is not the first time Shakya has courted controversy over his remarks. On August 5 this year, the BJP legislator faced criticism for his comments referring to Goddess Sita while speaking about the consequences of coveting another man's wife.

While citing the episode of Ravana's abduction of Goddess Sita from the Ramayana, Shakya used the expression "maut ka samaan" (cause of death) for the goddess, drawing objections over his choice of words.