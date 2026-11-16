MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 16 (IANS) Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday evening and reach near the Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to a bulletin of IMD on Monday morning, deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal lay centered at 0530 hours of Monday, about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 680km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), 720 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 820 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 940 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

“It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards and reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around night of 19th November 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the IMD said.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said the deep depression in the southeastern and adjoining southwestern Bay of Bengal moved at a speed of 8 km/h over the last six hours.

According to Prakhar Jain, MD of the SDMA and CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this evening over the south-central and west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. Over the subsequent 48 hours, it is likely to reach the coastal Andhra Pradesh region as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Under its influence, coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday and Friday.

Starting this evening, strong winds with speeds of 40-60 km/h are expected along the coastal belt.

He said that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The public and farmers have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures.

This will be the third cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast in 20 days.

Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' had struck the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 27.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu' crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur on November 3.

Two cyclones within a week resulted in the death of 15 people and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and crops in the coastal districts.