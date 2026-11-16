MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested four Nepalese nationals for allegedly breaking into a shop in Chandni Chowk and stealing cash and valuables, officials said on Monday.

Investigators cracked the case within four days through CCTV analysis and human intelligence.

The burglary took place between 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. on November 9 at a shop on the first floor of Lehnga Bazar, Katra Jajjar, on the main Chandni Chowk Road.

According to police, the accused allegedly adopted an unusual method to gain entry, climbing a tree to reach the first-floor shop before breaking its shutter and locks.

The shop owner, Anil Kumar, son of Ram Karan, reported that approximately Rs 1.27 lakh in cash had been stolen. An e-FIR was registered at Kotwali police station under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 9.

Given the unusual modus operandi, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station, and the overall supervision of ACP Amandeep Kaur.

The team included Sub-Inspectors Satish, in-charge of Red Fort Police Post, and Shubham, along with Constables Vipul, Kuldeep, Deepak and Nishant.

Police said CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining routes was examined in detail, leading investigators to identify the involvement of five persons in the burglary.

The team subsequently developed human intelligence, followed multiple leads and conducted technical analysis to establish the suspects' identities and whereabouts.

According to the officials, four accused were arrested on November 14, including three from Chhatarpur in Delhi and one from Gurugram in Haryana. They said that stolen property and tools allegedly used in the burglary were recovered from them.

The investigation is continuing to establish the role of the fifth person identified during the CCTV analysis.

The recovered items include one stolen lehenga, Rs 8,000 in cash and burglary tools, including metal rods allegedly used to break into the shop.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they were Nepalese nationals who had come to Delhi from Nepal several years ago and were living in rented accommodation in different parts of Delhi and Haryana.

Police said they had become addicted to drugs and alcohol and allegedly took to committing crimes to finance their addiction.

Further verification revealed that one of the accused, Gyanendra alias Ghinu Bahadur, had four previous involvements in burglary cases registered at different police stations in Delhi since 2011, according to police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sher Bahadur, 51, a resident of Ghitorni in Delhi; Narendra, 35, also from Ghitorni; Gyanendra alias Ghinu Bahadur, 35, who was residing in the Cycle Market area of Chandni Chowk; and Bheem Bahadur, 32, a resident of Jaigampura in Gurugram. All four are Nepalese nationals, police said.