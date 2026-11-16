MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday greeted journalists on National Press Day, stressing that the media's responsibility extends beyond expressing opinions to shaping public thought through truth, integrity and a commitment to society.

In a message posted on X, Stalin said journalism should not involve blindly forming opinions based on personal likes and dislikes or assumptions presented as common sense.

He emphasised that journalists have a larger responsibility towards society and the quality of public discourse.

Describing the media as democracy's fourth pillar, the DMK leader said its central task was to guide and reform social thinking, particularly when society appeared to be moving towards intellectual or moral decline.

The importance of this responsibility, he said, was why the media's role was considered even more significant than that of democracy's other three pillars. His message placed the pursuit of truth and the ability to influence society constructively at the heart of journalism.

Stalin extended his greetings to journalists who discharged their responsibilities with honesty, courage, a passion for uncovering the truth, hard work and patience.

National Press Day is observed annually on November 16.

Stalin, who became Chief Minister in May 2021 and headed the Tamil Nadu government until May 2026, belongs to a political family closely associated with journalism and the Dravidian movement's publishing tradition. His father, the late M. Karunanidhi, combined his long political career with sustained work as a journalist, editor and writer.

Karunanidhi, a five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, founded 'Murasoli' in 1942. The publication, which developed into the DMK's mouthpiece, became an important platform for communicating the party's positions, explaining its ideology and maintaining contact with cadres.

His association with Murasoli remained central to his public identity alongside his responsibilities as a political leader and administrator.

Through his writings, Karunanidhi addressed political developments and social questions, making journalism an enduring part of his engagement with the public. That family and political background provides a wider context for Stalin's emphasis on the responsibilities of the press.

His National Press Day message focused on the qualities required of individual journalists and the broader role of media institutions in democratic life. He underscored that honesty, perseverance and the determination to establish facts should remain central to journalists' work and their responsibility towards society.