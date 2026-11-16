Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan have caught the internet's attention, but this time, it has nothing to do with their performances on the cricket field. A video featuring the Mumbai teammates enjoying a traditional meal while sitting on the floor has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the two cricketers relishing freshly prepared rotis and mutton curry in what appears to be a modest kitchen setting in Kolkata. Instead of a lavish dining arrangement, the players are seen sitting comfortably on the floor, enjoying a homemade-style meal.

During the video, Suryakumar introduces a person named Manik, who apparently arranged the mutton feast for them. He also points towards another person preparing fresh rotis and describes the experience as having a homely, desi feel.

The former India T20I captain appears particularly pleased with the food and the relaxed atmosphere. The video offers fans a glimpse of the cricketers enjoying their time away from the competitive environment of professional cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan's Hilarious Food Reaction Wins The Internet

While the entire video has attracted attention, Sarfaraz Khan's reaction to the meal has emerged as one of its most entertaining moments.

Clearly enjoying the food, Sarfaraz remarks in Hindi that the meal is so delicious that he does not even feel like talking. All he wants to do is continue eating. His spontaneous response has added a humorous touch to the video.

The clip has also sparked conversations about the simplicity of the two cricketers. Despite their popularity and success, Suryakumar and Sarfaraz appeared perfectly comfortable enjoying an ordinary meal without any star-like arrangements.

Social media users have praised their down-to-earth behaviour, with several appreciating the fact that the players chose to enjoy a traditional meal in such a relaxed setting.

The video has become another reminder that some of the most relatable moments involving celebrities and sportspersons happen away from the spotlight.

Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive Knock Powers Mumbai To Victory

The viral food video comes amid Suryakumar Yadav's participation in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, where he is leading Mumbai.

The Mumbai captain recently delivered a spectacular performance against Hyderabad in the tournament's opening match on November 14. Chasing a target of 173 runs, Mumbai registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory, reaching 174/3 in just 13.1 overs.

Suryakumar was the star of the chase, smashing an unbeaten 60 off only 21 deliveries. His innings included six boundaries and five sixes, while he reached his half-century in just 15 balls. He finished with an impressive strike rate of 285.71.

Musheer Khan also played a significant role in Mumbai's victory, scoring 51 runs off 24 deliveries. The two batters stitched together a crucial 65-run partnership that put Mumbai firmly in control of the chase.

While Suryakumar's explosive batting made headlines during the tournament, his relaxed meal with Sarfaraz has given fans an entirely different reason to celebrate the Mumbai cricketer.

For supporters, the viral clip captures a refreshing side of professional cricket, where the excitement of the game gives way to friendship, good food and simple moments.