MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SingNova (by NANYANG SINGTECH), a high-tech enterprise incubated by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, is showcasing its integrated portfolio of AI computing, AI virtual employee and intelligent video storage solutions at Safety & Security Asia 2026, taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 10 to 12 November.









Under the theme“Open Minds. Open Systems. Open Future,” SingNova is presenting a portfolio designed to help security, smart-city and enterprise customers move AI from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment. The portfolio combines RISC-V-based computing, edge AI inference, digital-human interaction and efficient video data management, addressing a market environment in which video data continues to grow while bandwidth, storage and analytics costs remain under pressure.

“Security is increasingly a real-time, data-intensive workload,” said a SingNova spokesperson.“Customers need to process more video at the edge, retain it for longer and turn it into actionable insights-without ripping out and replacing their existing systems. Our RISC-V-based platforms are designed around this reality: open architecture, efficient compute and pragmatic integration with customers' existing infrastructure.”

At the show, SingNova is highlighting four platforms: SingNova Intelligent Video Storage Server, SingNova AI Power Studio, SingNova AI Virtual Employee and SingNova Storage Station.

SingNova Intelligent Video Storage Server addresses the cost and bandwidth challenges of massive video storage. Based on RISC-V architecture and chip-level intelligent video encoding, the system reduces video storage requirements by more than two-thirds-a 3:1 compression ratio-while preserving high-definition image quality and critical visual metadata to ensure the accuracy of downstream AI analytics. It supports board-level redundancy, cluster failover and auto-recovery, and is compatible with mainstream camera brands, multiple resolutions, RTSP/ONVIF protocols and H.265/H.264 formats. It can be integrated into existing systems without changing the original video system architecture or usage model, making it suitable for smart finance, smart cities, rail transit, highways, energy and power, and manufacturing.

SingNova AI Power Studio is a desktop AI computing system purpose-built for edge computing and local AI workloads. Built on a powerful AI computing platform, the system combines a 12-core RISC-V CPU with a dataflow architecture to deliver up to 256 TOPS (INT8). With up to 128GB LPDDR5 ECC unified memory and support for decoding up to 128 channels of 1080p@30fps video, it is suited to real-time video analytics, local large-model inference, generative-AI video creation, robotics, AI agents and scientific computing. Its compact form factor, PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion and high-speed networking options allow connection to cameras, sensors, robots and professional expansion hardware, bringing server-class video AI workloads to desktop and edge environments.

SingNova AI Virtual Employee is designed for customer-facing physical spaces and combines a customizable digital-human avatar, enterprise knowledge base, multimodal interaction and local AI compute. It targets high-frequency, repeatable and standardized tasks-from reception and guided tours to training, meetings and content engagement. The solution supports proactive greeting based on camera perception, intelligent FAQ answering and business routing, as well as interactive carousel display: it plays static promotional content when idle and switches to an interactive digital-human presentation when a customer approaches. Available as an all-in-one AIO Pro system or a lightweight Box that connects to existing screens, it supports landscape, portrait and touch displays. Typical applications include telecom service centers, bank branches, retail showrooms, automotive showrooms, corporate exhibition halls and service counters.

SingNova Storage Station is an enterprise-grade all-in-one intelligent NAS based on a many-core RISC-V architecture. It provides centralized data protection, 13 file-level access permissions, RAID-TP tolerant of up to three simultaneous drive failures, multi-target backup, minute-level deployment and full audit log traceability. A built-in Docker container platform and AI acceleration card support enable application integration, while the next-generation AI Center integrates intelligent search, agents and knowledge base capabilities. It is designed for government agencies, research institutes, hospitals, schools and SMEs that require high data security, system stability and open architecture.

Together, the four platforms demonstrate SingNova's ability to connect AI compute, intelligent video processing, digital interaction and secure data management into scalable solutions for urban intelligence and security applications. The company's broader portfolio also covers smart charging stations and autonomous driving systems, reflecting its ongoing commitment to translating cutting-edge research into deployable systems.

About SingNova

SingNova is a high-tech enterprise incubated by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, dedicated to translating cutting-edge research into practical applications. The company provides integrated, scalable solutions covering intelligent computing, smart cities, smart commerce, smart energy and embodied AI, advancing urban intelligence.

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