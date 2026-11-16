MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PURE Medical Spa Highlights DAXXIFY's Potential to Cut Annual Tox Visits upto 50%, Lower Yearly Treatment Costs, and Deliver Results in as Little as 1–2 Days.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if maintaining smoother-looking skin required fewer appointments throughout the year? PURE Medical Spa is bringing attention to DAXXIFY®, an FDA -approved injectable treatment that may help patients extend the time between wrinkle-relaxer visits.

For years, BOTOX® Cosmetic has been a popular choice for people seeking to reduce facial wrinkles. However, its effects typically last three to four months, leading many regular users to schedule multiple treatments annually.

DAXXIFY offers a longer-lasting alternative for moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows. Its effects often last 4 to 6 months, depending on the patient's response.

For those who typically receive Botox every three months, switching to DAXXIFY could potentially reduce annual maintenance appointments from four to two.

Now available at PURE Medical Spa locations throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs, DAXXIFY offers patients another option for managing their aesthetic goals with fewer potential treatment visits.

The Six-Month Difference: Why DAXXIFY Is Getting Attention

One of the biggest considerations when choosing a wrinkle relaxer is how long the results will last.

Botox typically provides improvements lasting three to four months. As muscle movement gradually returns, patients may choose to schedule another treatment.

DAXXIFY works through a similar muscle-relaxing mechanism but uses a different formulation that has demonstrated longer-lasting results in clinical studies.

For many patients, DAXXIFY results last approximately 4 to 6 months.

In clinical trials, approximately half of patients maintained none or mild frown lines at six months following DAXXIFY treatment.

This longer duration has made DAXXIFY an option for patients interested in reducing their annual maintenance schedule.

Instead of planning several wrinkle-relaxer appointments throughout the year, some patients may be able to extend the time between treatments.

However, individual results vary, and a six-month treatment interval is not guaranteed.

Can DAXXIFY Help Patients Spend Less on Tox Treatments?

The potential financial benefits of longer-lasting treatments are another reason patients may consider DAXXIFY.

For someone receiving Botox every three months, maintaining results could involve four appointments each year.

If DAXXIFY provides satisfactory results for approximately six months, that person may require only two annual treatments.

Fewer appointments can mean less time spent scheduling, traveling, and attending maintenance visits.

They may also create opportunities for better long-term treatment value.

However, DAXXIFY and Botox have different dosing requirements and pricing structures. Two DAXXIFY treatments are not necessarily less expensive than four Botox treatments.

At PURE Medical Spa, patients can discuss treatment pricing, expected duration, and annual maintenance costs before choosing an injectable.

The goal is to help patients understand the overall value of their treatment plan rather than focusing only on the price of a single appointment.

DAXXIFY vs. Botox: How Quickly Can Patients See Results?

Along with treatment duration, patients often want to know how quickly their results will become visible.

DAXXIFY may begin producing noticeable improvements within one to two days for some patients.

This early onset can be appealing to people preparing for upcoming events or looking for relatively quick wrinkle reduction.

Botox typically begins to show visible change within three to five days, with full results developing over one to two weeks.

Both products work by temporarily reducing targeted muscle activity that contributes to expression lines.

Onset varies by patient and is not guaranteed. The more consistent distinction is DAXXIFY's potential for longer-lasting wrinkle reduction.

For patients interested in relatively quick improvement and extended treatment intervals, DAXXIFY may be worth considering.

Dr. Danuta Kowalski on the Shift Toward Longer-Lasting Injectables

“Many of the patients asking about DAXXIFY are people who already receive Botox regularly but want to know whether they can maintain their results with fewer appointments. When someone is considering switching, we review how long their previous treatments lasted, assess their facial muscle activity, and discuss their aesthetic goals before deciding whether DAXXIFY may be a good fit. Our priority is always to provide personalized care and natural-looking results rather than recommending the same treatment for everyone,” said Dr. Danuta Kowalski, Medical Director at PURE Medical Spa.

The medical team at PURE Medical Spa emphasizes that longer-lasting results do not automatically make one injectable better for every patient.

Treatment selection depends on individual needs, previous injectable experience, and the areas being treated.

Why Personalized Treatment Matters

DAXXIFY is FDA-approved for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

Some providers may consider additional cosmetic applications, but those uses are outside its FDA-approved aesthetic indication.

Before recommending DAXXIFY, PURE Medical Spa providers evaluate facial anatomy, muscle movement, treatment history, and overall aesthetic goals.

The consultation also provides an opportunity to discuss expected results, possible side effects, and the appropriate interval between treatments.

Patients who have previously used Botox can ask whether switching to DAXXIFY may be suitable for their needs.

Because DAXXIFY and Botox use different dosing systems, their units cannot be directly compared or substituted.

Making Longer-Lasting Aesthetic Care More Accessible in Chicago

PURE Medical Spa offers DAXXIFY treatments at its five locations serving Chicago and surrounding communities.

Patients can explore treatment options at Gold Coast, Roscoe Village, Skokie, Oakbrook Terrace, and Naperville.

With clinics across the region, the practice provides convenient access to professional consultations and injectable services.

DAXXIFY adds to PURE Medical Spa's existing selection of wrinkle relaxers, which includes Botox and other injectable neuromodulators.

By offering multiple options, the practice aims to help patients choose treatments that align with their desired results, schedules, and budgets.

A Changing Approach to Wrinkle Reduction

As interest in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments continues, patients are considering factors beyond immediate results.

Treatment duration, convenience, maintenance frequency, and annual costs can all influence the choice of a wrinkle relaxer.

With results that often last 4 to 6 months, DAXXIFY provides an additional option for patients seeking longer-lasting improvement in frown lines.

For some individuals, this may mean greater flexibility and fewer maintenance visits throughout the year.

For others, Botox may remain the more appropriate choice.

PURE Medical Spa encourages patients to discuss both products with a qualified medical professional before making a decision.

Read: DAXXIFY Treatment Information

David Tiwari

PURE MED SPA

+1 312-312-7873

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The Six-Month Beauty Shift: PURE Medical Spa Introduces DAXXIFY as a Longer-Lasting Alternative to Botox in Chicago News Provided By PURE MED SPA November 16, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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