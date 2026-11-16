Reddlix | AI Visibility Solution

Reddlix helps UAE brands get found, cited and recommended by AI assistants through its own AI visibility platform, including a free AI Visibility Check.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reddlix has opened Dubai's first native AI visibility and GEO agency, a specialist service that helps UAE businesses get found, cited and recommended by the AI assistants their customers now use to decide what to buy.The agency arrives as AI search changes how customers in the UAE find businesses. The country has the world's highest rate of AI adoption, with 73.3 percent of working-age residents using generative AI tools against an 18.8 percent global average, according to Microsoft's 2026 AI Diffusion Report, and ChatGPT now answers more than a billion people every week. When someone asks an assistant for the best option in Dubai, it does not return a page of links; it names a few businesses, and those left off are never seen.So the practical question for most companies is clear: how do you get your business recommended by ChatGPT and other AI assistants? Reddlix's answer is generative engine optimization (GEO), the work of making a brand easy for AI models to read, verify and cite, together with answer engine optimization (AEO) and AI SEO toward the same goal.What makes Reddlix different is that it is native to AI visibility, not an SEO agency relabeled. Every engagement runs on the company's own platform, which monitors and optimizes for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Meta AI, with more added as the AI landscape evolves, tracking where a brand is mentioned, where competitors are cited instead, and which prompts it is losing. Most Dubai agencies resell third-party tools; Reddlix reports from verified data at the core of the AI engines.Each monthly program is built around specific, concrete work:Up to 30 articles on the client's website, written around the real questions their customers ask AI.One or more press releases a month, distributed through Reddlix's network to news outlets, search engines and AI databases.The website made AI-ready, with robots, schema and clear service pages so ChatGPT can read and cite it.Listings and directories optimized across Google Business Profile, Apple, Bing and Trustpilot, plus Wikipedia where it applies.Tailored optimization of the text-based social and forum platforms your category relies on to gather information, such as LinkedIn, Reddit and more.Management of the client's AI and ChatGPT ad campaigns, where the client sets the budget and Reddlix runs them.A monthly report showing where the brand appears against competitors and how many visits come from AI.An initial AI visibility audit at the start of every engagement.The approach is already working. Short-term rental company RentalHo used Reddlix to find and close the prompts where AI assistants were sending travelers to competitors, winning more direct bookings in a market as competitive as Dubai, as more guests booked directly instead of through intermediaries.Reddlix's own test shows why this matters. Asked four common buyer questions from Dubai, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini agreed on only about one brand in five, and in some categories named almost no brands in common, evidence that an AI recommendation depends on what each model can verify about a business.Any business can check its AI visibility now with a free audit that shows how ChatGPT and other assistants answer when asked about its category."An AI assistant has never used your product; it recommends what it can read, verify and cite about you," said Leonardo Freyre, Founder of Reddlix. "Our job is to make a brand the clearest, most verifiable answer in its category, and to prove it with data from inside the models."About ReddlixReddlix is an AI visibility and GEO company that helps businesses get found, mentioned, cited and recommended by AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Meta AI and other AI assistants, with results measured on its own platform. Based in Estonia and Dubai, it works with brands across the UAE and globally, from real estate companies, clinics and car dealerships to professional services such as interior design, offering flexible packages without long-term contracts.Media ContactLeonardo Freyre, Founder, ReddlixDubai, United Arab Emirates+971 55 717 4183 ·...· LinkedIn:

Leonardo Freyre

Reddlix

+971 55 717 4183

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Reddlix Brings The First Native AI Visibility and GEO Agency to Help UAE Brands Rank in ChatGPT and AI Search News Provided By Reddlix OÜ November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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