Search Demand per 1000 people

Heatmap of Market Attractiveness

Accuracast's study of 248 markets places Japan first, while the UK faces high competition for online customers despite its strong financial infrastructure.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States ranks third among 248 countries and territories for international business expansion, while the United Kingdom places 28th, according to the Accuracast International Growth Index, published in September 2026.The US holds its top-three position with the highest search demand in the study, although it also recorded the highest search-advertising costs. The UK ranked third for financial infrastructure, but had the highest competition for online customers, indicating a particularly crowded digital advertising market.Compared to 2025 data, Japan remains first, Singapore climbs two places to second, Thailand ranks fourth and Iceland enters the top five. Their positions reflect consistently strong performance across the index's eight pillars.US leads on search demand but faces highest advertising costsThe United States recorded 67 million searches a month across the study's benchmark terms, the largest total recorded. China generated 52 million and India 34 million.The US was the most expensive market for search advertising in the study. The estimated average cost each time someone clicked a search advert was 232% higher in the US than in Japan. Based on the estimated average costs per click in the study, the same budget could buy more than three times as many clicks in Japan as in the United States.The US score improved from 2025 without a change in rank. Online demand, digital readiness and financial infrastructure contributed to its top-three position.UK ranks 28th as competition for online customers leads the indexThe UK ranked third for financial infrastructure and recorded an estimated 13 million monthly searches across the study's benchmark keywords. Its weighted Google Ads competition score was higher than those recorded in the US, China and India.Businesses considering the UK should test the cost of reaching customers before committing budget, particularly in crowded search categories.Farhad Divecha, Group CEO of Accuracast, said:“The rankings challenge conventional assumptions about cross-border business expansion.“The UK presents a sharp warning. It has the financial infrastructure and digital readiness businesses expect from a major international market, yet it ranks 28th as it records the study's highest competition for customer attention. Businesses should test the cost of reaching customers before assuming the UK's reputation guarantees success.“The UK's ranking on the Accuracast International Growth Index doesn't imply the UK isn't an attractive market for business expansion. What it means, though, is the UK should not be the first market overseas businesses look at. Due to its hyper-competitive nature, it is much more important to get the product, positioning and pricing mix right, by first launching in smaller, less competitive markets, before trying to break into the UK”Methodology: How the International Growth Index goes beyond World Bank's B-READYThe World Bank's Business Ready project, known as B-READY, assesses the regulations, public services and operating conditions businesses face in each country. The Accuracast International Growth Index draws on more than 382,000 data points across 34 composite measures. Accuracast adds estimated Google search demand, search-advertising costs and advertiser competition. Together, the data covers formal business conditions, estimated online demand, and the cost of reaching potential customers. The cross-sector index analyses 75 core search terms covering financial services, software, technology, professional services, travel, hospitality, sport, fitness, ecommerce and retail. The terms were translated into 20 major languages.The index uses eight pillars of measurement: digital search demand, purchasing power, market demand, digital readiness, financial infrastructure, regulatory complexity, setup costs and friction, and cross-border activity.Sources include the World Bank's B-READY project, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Statistics Division, the International Telecommunication Union, the UNCTAD Global Cyberlaw Tracker, Google and ILOSTAT. Google Ads keyword data cover a rolling 12-month period ending in the latest quarter included in the index. They are platform estimates, covering Google searches, and may understate demand in languages outside the translated keyword set.The index is designed for early market screening. Country-specific legal, regulatory and financial advice remains essential before entering a market. Full rankings, country profiles and the technical methodology are available at: accuracast/global-growth-lab/international-growth-index

Tabish Ali

Accuracast

+448000196813 ext.

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US holds firm among world's top three markets for business expansion as UK slips to 28th News Provided By Accuracast November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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