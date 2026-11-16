RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Muhammad AbdulwahidThe Saudi company "Al Marasem Engineering Consultants" contributes to urban planning and urban design projects that combine the development of existing city centers with the planning of new communities, at a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is reshaping its urban environment within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. The company's work, which is headquartered in Dammam and has a branch in Hail, includes participating in the master plan design for the "New Dammam" project and preparing the urban design for the central area of Hail, in addition to the "West Al-Aziziyah" project in Dammam and projects for parks, roads, and infrastructure.These works highlight the role of local consulting firms in translating development objectives into actionable designs, and developing engineering expertise that addresses the needs of residents and investors, while respecting local identity and sustainability requirements. "New Dammam" is considered one of the most prominent projects in which "Al Marasem" participated in preparing its master plan design, according to company data, as it is being developed by the real estate developer "Adel" in partnership with "Alinma Investment", spanning an area of approximately 32 million square meters.The master plan includes eight residential neighborhoods and 49 parks, in addition to water bodies and marine canals covering an area exceeding five million square meters, as well as commercial and entertainment areas. This layout aims to connect neighborhoods with the waterfront, public spaces, and economic activities within an integrated urban environment. The project won the "Master Plan in Saudi Arabia" award at the Arabian Property Awards for the 2026–2027 cycle, part of the International Property Awards program, during a ceremony held in London on November 5, 2026. This honor grants the project an international presence and highlights the importance of integration among the developer, consulting entities, and partners. It also enables participating Saudi firms to build upon a large-scale planning experience and strengthen their expertise in designing urban communities.In Hail, northern Saudi Arabia, the central area development project presents a different model, focusing on the rehabilitation of the downtown area and improving the connection between historic souqs, public squares, and circulation paths. "Al Marasem" prepared the urban design for the project, which covers an area exceeding 750 thousand square meters, combining pedestrian and bicycle paths, green spaces, and fountains, with the aim of enhancing the experience of residents and visitors and offering more opportunities for social and commercial activities.The transformation is evident on Afnan Street, where spaces once used for vehicle parking have been converted into a pedestrian promenade connecting to Barzan Souq, along with reorganizing uses and providing spaces for seating and promenading. The project connects the souq and its surroundings to historic landmarks, including Al-Qishlah Palace and Aerif Castle, within an experience that preserves the presence of heritage in everyday life. Hail Region Municipality received the Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad "Basmah" Award for the year 2023 for the central area development project and the Quality of Life Program initiative supporting it, in local recognition of the project's significance.The experience reflects a design philosophy that places human needs at the core of planning decisions by facilitating walkability, improving facility connectivity, and providing spaces for gathering and leisure. These elements allow urban centers to maintain their social and economic function as their usage requirements evolve. Combining both projects highlights the broad scope of consulting work, ranging from dealing with the existing historic fabric to planning new urban extensions. Each path requires solutions that take into account site characteristics and balance resident movement, economic activities, and public space requirements.The services of "Al Marasem" encompass planning, surveying, GIS, architectural and structural design, studies, supervision, and project management. The diversity of specializations enables addressing site needs within a vision that integrates infrastructure, services, and public spaces. According to the company, its professional direction is founded on innovation and sustainability, leveraging national talent and multidisciplinary engineering teams. The importance of this approach lies in building expandable local knowledge, transferring expertise across projects, and expanding the participation of Saudi engineers in designing their built environment.These projects open avenues for "Al Marasem" to deepen its expertise in city development, whereas the long-term impact of design is tied to the projects' capacity to serve residents, maintain the quality of facilities, and adapt to future needs. From this perspective, the accumulation of national expertise serves as a foundation for enhancing the competitiveness of the Saudi engineering consulting sector and its international presence.

Muhammad Abdulwahid

Riyadh

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Al-Marasem'.. Saudi Expertise Contributing to City Development and Projects Garnering International Recognition News Provided By Press Releases November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.