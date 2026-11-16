MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Roseaire Capital founder and CEO says a careful look at the books, the backlog, safety and people gives trade companies a stronger start to the year ahead

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheldon Cuffy, founder and CEO of Roseaire Capital LLC, today encouraged owners of home-services and construction companies to close the year with a disciplined internal review. Roseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide, including companies in the home-services and construction trades.Cuffy says the weeks before year-end are one of the most useful times for a trade business to step back from daily production and take an honest look at how the company actually performed. In his view, that review should go beyond a general sense of whether the year felt busy and should include the financial records, the work still on the calendar, the condition of equipment, safety practices and the strength of the team."The end of the year is not just a date on the invoice," said Sheldon Cuffy. "It is a chance to tell yourself the truth about the business: what went well, what was sloppy and what you need to fix before the next busy season starts."Drawing on his experience as a real estate investor and business operator since 2009, and his early career as a financial analyst at one of the nation's largest financial institutions, Cuffy outlined four habits he believes owners can use as they close the year:1. Finish the year with clean, timely books. Cuffy says financial statements that are current and complete make it possible to see which work was truly profitable and where estimates or job costs drifted. "You cannot plan next year with a set of books you do not trust," he said. "Get the records caught up, and get help if you need it."2. Look honestly at the backlog and the calendar. A clear view of scheduled work, likely weather delays and slower months helps a company plan staffing, purchasing and cash needs. Cuffy encourages owners to prepare for seasonal swings rather than assume the next stretch will look like the last one.3. Review safety and equipment before the pace picks up again. Training records, job-site habits, vehicles and tools all deserve attention while there is still time to fix them. "If something is worn out or a practice is getting loose, do not carry it into the new year and hope for the best," Cuffy said.4. Talk with your people about the year and the year ahead. Foremen, project managers and office staff often know where the company struggled. Cuffy believes those conversations, held directly and with respect, help a business keep good people and start the next year with a shared plan."Take care of your people, know your numbers and keep your promises," Sheldon Cuffy said. "A disciplined year-end is one of the ways you do all three."Cuffy is a strong advocate for workforce development in the skilled trades, including apprenticeships, safety training and clear career paths for the next generation of workers. He writes and speaks about real estate cycles, value-add investing, succession planning for founder-led companies and operational excellence in the skilled trades.These views reflect Cuffy's personal opinion and are offered as general commentary for business owners. They are not legal, tax or financial advice.About Roseaire CapitalRoseaire Capital is a boutique private equity firm that acquires small and middle-market service-based businesses nationwide. Its approach emphasizes operational excellence, workforce development and long-term continuity. Since 2009, Sheldon Cuffy, its founder and CEO, has completed hundreds of real estate deals and acquired many businesses. His real estate work includes property acquisitions, value-add renovation and working with homeowners and investors. He continues to pursue real estate and business acquisitions today. He is also the founder and CEO of Unique Real Estate, a real estate investing firm that invests nationwide in single-family and multifamily homes. Roseaire Capital LLC is headquartered at 1 Meadowlands Plaza, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. Learn more at .Media ContactSheldon CuffyRoseaire Capital...888-205-60641 Meadowlands Plaza, Suite 200, East Rutherford, NJ 07073This release reflects the personal views of Sheldon Cuffy and is for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security.

Sheldon Cuffy

Roseaire Capital

+1 888-205-6064

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Sheldon Cuffy of Roseaire Capital Urges Home-Services & Construction Owners to Close the Year with a Disciplined Review News Provided By Roseaire Capital November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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