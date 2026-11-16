A2A - Agent to Agent

With Agent2Agent (A2A), AI agents built on different platforms can exchange tasks and results without internet access.

- Ian Hamrick, VP Strategy & Partnerships at StudioX AICAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StudioX AI today announced the availability of Agent2Agent (A2A ) interoperability for air-gapped enterprise deployments. The new capability lets compatible AI agents hand off work and return results within an organization's isolated network. Enterprises can use it to build agentic AI applications that coordinate work across internal systems and teams.Enterprise workflows can span systems that different departments manage. In a manufacturing plant, for example, a maintenance app could receive an equipment alert and ask a parts inventory agent to check whether a replacement is in stock. The inventory agent would return its findings, and the maintenance app could combine them with service history to prepare a work order for a supervisor's approval. Each team can keep using the systems it manages while its agent contributes to the same workflow.“An enterprise may already have agents built by different teams for different jobs. The next step is getting them to work together where the business needs them to run,” said Ian Hamrick, VP Strategy & Partnerships at StudioX AI.“With A2A on air-gapped networks, teams can connect those agents while keeping task handoffs and results inside infrastructure they control.”A2A is an open standard for communication between AI agents. A StudioX assistant or multi-agent workflow, called a Mission, can be published as an A2A agent with an Agent Card that describes the tasks it can handle. A compatible agent built on another platform can use that information to send work to StudioX and receive the result.In an air-gapped deployment, participating agents and the services they rely on, including models, identity services, and data sources, need to be reachable within the isolated environment. StudioX AI lets teams build a full-stack application around those handoffs, with an interface for reviewing results, a record of the steps the agent took, and approval points for decisions that require human sign-off.Air-gapped A2A deployment is available now. Learn more about the open standards StudioX AI supports.About StudioX AIStudioX AI is an enterprise agentic AI platform for building full-stack applications from plain English. Teams describe the work an app should do, the systems it should use, and the rules it should follow. StudioX combines the frontend, backend, and database with AI agents that use company knowledge and act across connected systems. Teams can set human approval and escalation rules and review a step-by-step record of agent activity. StudioX supports Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability, including in air-gapped deployments, and more than 1,300 integrations, including Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and SharePoint. The platform is model-agnostic.

Patrick Gilberg

Studiox-ai

+1 406-802-4316

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StudioX AI Brings Agent Interoperability to Air-Gapped Networks News Provided By STUDIOX-AI November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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