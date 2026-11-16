Worthy Construction LLC

Cold drafts, deteriorating siding, and aging windows can reveal exterior problems that homeowners may overlook until Michigan's harsh winter weather arrives.

- Khari WorthyKALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Michigan's winter weather approaching, Worthy Construction LLC is calling attention to a commonly overlooked threat to Southwest Michigan homes: deteriorating siding and aging windows that may leave properties vulnerable to cold air, moisture intrusion, and costly exterior damage.While homeowners often prepare their roofs for snow and freezing temperatures, damaged siding and poorly sealed windows can create problems that are just as concerning. Strong winds, freezing rain, snow, and repeated freeze-and-thaw cycles may worsen existing cracks, gaps, and weakened exterior materials.Worthy Construction is encouraging homeowners throughout Kalamazoo and surrounding communities to identify warning signs before winter conditions make repairs more difficult.Hidden Siding Damage Can Threaten a Home's ExteriorSiding serves as an important protective layer against Michigan's unpredictable weather. When panels become cracked, warped, loose, or deteriorated, moisture may reach underlying building materials, potentially contributing to wood rot, damaged sheathing, and structural deterioration.Some warning signs are obvious, including missing panels or visible cracks. Others, such as soft exterior trim, moisture stains, and gaps around windows, may develop gradually without attracting attention.As a siding contractor in Kalamazoo, MI, Worthy Construction provides professional siding inspections, repairs, installations, and replacements to help homeowners address these concerns.The company works with vinyl, wood, and fiber cement siding, helping property owners select appropriate materials and determine whether targeted repairs or complete replacement is necessary.Proper siding installation also involves flashing, drainage, trim, and moisture-resistant components that work together to protect exterior walls.Aging Windows Can Increase Winter DiscomfortWindows are another vulnerable area during Southwest Michigan's colder months.Drafts, deteriorating seals, damaged frames, and condensation between glass panes can indicate that windows are no longer performing as intended. Poorly sealed windows may allow heated indoor air to escape, creating uncomfortable rooms and increasing heating demands.Water entering around window frames can also damage surrounding trim, insulation, and wall materials.Worthy Construction offers professional window replacement services designed to address aging, damaged, and inefficient windows.Available options include double-hung, casement, sliding, bay, bow, and energy-efficient windows. Proper installation includes evaluating window openings, flashing, insulation, and sealing to help improve comfort and weather protection.Why Siding and Windows Should Be Evaluated TogetherOne issue homeowners may overlook is how closely siding and windows work together.The areas where windows meet siding, flashing, and exterior trim are particularly important for managing moisture. When these connections deteriorate, water may enter behind siding or around window frames without immediately becoming visible indoors.A leak near a window may originate from damaged flashing or surrounding siding rather than the window itself.Evaluating these exterior components together can help identify underlying problems and prevent homeowners from addressing only the visible symptoms.Depending on the condition, repairs may be sufficient. However, widespread deterioration, persistent moisture intrusion, or severely damaged materials may require replacement.Worthy Construction Encourages Homeowners to Act Before Problems EscalateWinter weather can make existing exterior problems more difficult to manage. Snow and ice may conceal damage, while freezing temperatures can complicate certain repairs.Homeowners should watch for loose siding, cracked exterior panels, damaged trim, noticeable window drafts, condensation between panes, and moisture around window openings.As a roofing contractor in Kalamazoo, MI, Worthy Construction also provides roofing, gutter, insulation, and other exterior services, helping homeowners evaluate how different components contribute to overall property protection.The company serves Kalamazoo, Portage, Battle Creek, Plainwell, Vicksburg, Otsego, Galesburg, Three Rivers, and surrounding Southwest Michigan communities.Founded in 2017, Worthy Construction is led by Khari Worthy, who spent more than a decade renovating and maintaining investment properties before establishing the company.The company encourages homeowners to address visible siding and window concerns before minor deterioration develops into more extensive damage.About Worthy Construction LLCWorthy Construction LLC is a licensed roofing and exterior construction contractor based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company maintains an A+ rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.Services include residential roofing, siding installation, siding repair, siding replacement, window installation, window replacement, gutters, and insulation.Worthy Construction emphasizes quality workmanship, dependable materials, practical recommendations, and clear communication to help homeowners protect their properties.

Khari Worthy

Worthy Construction LLC

+1 269-207-7704

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Worthy Construction Sounds Alarm on Hidden Siding and Window Damage Ahead of Michigan Winter News Provided By Worthy Construction LLC November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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