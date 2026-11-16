Will Bernard Whereabouts Album

Will Bernard

Out Nov. 20 on Color Red, Whereabouts reunites Bernard's Freelance Subversives with John Medeski, Robert Walter, Skerik, and an all-star cast of collaborators

- Will BernardNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“...one of the most potent, if under-recognized, guitarists on the post-Frisell/post-Scofield scene.”- Bill Milkowski, JazzTimes“Will Bernard is one of the best-kept jazz-guitar secrets on the planet.”- Dan Ouellette, BillboardGrammy-nominated guitarist and composer Will Bernard returns with Whereabouts, arriving November 20, 2026, on Color Red Records. A groove-heavy blend of soul-jazz, funk, R&B, and psychedelia, the album marks the return of Bernard's acclaimed ensemble, The Freelance Subversives, and showcases his distinctive guitar work, inventive compositions, and deep musical chemistry with some of today's most dynamic improvisers.Bernard will celebrate the release with three upcoming performances:Upcoming Record Release ShowsNovember 29 - The Falcon | Marlboro, NYDecember 21 - The Bitter End | New York, NYDecember 27 - The Ivy Room | Albany, CAA follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 Ropeadope release Freelance Subversives, the new album (partly recorded at Bill Laswell's legendary Orange music studio in New Jersey) features longtime collaborators John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood), Robert Walter (Greyboy Allstars), and saxophonist Skerik, alongside Eric Kalb, Henry Hey, Eric Finland, Ben Zwerin, Jeff Hanley, and Moses Patrou.Across its original compositions, Whereabouts moves effortlessly between infectious funk grooves, psychedelic textures, soulful melodies, and adventurous improvisation. From the explosive energy of "Silent Partner" and Skerik's wah-infused saxophone on "Mystic Change" to Medeski's fiery keyboards on "Action Figure," Bernard creates music that is as imaginative as it is irresistibly rhythmic."The Freelance Subversives is a vehicle for me to write music oriented towards funky good times and solid grooves. It's meant to be danced to, put on to enhance a mood, or gotten lost in with headphones." says Bernard.About Will BernardOriginally emerging from the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area music scene and now based in New York, Will Bernard has established himself as one of the most versatile and respected guitarists in contemporary jazz and groove-based music.A two-time Grammy nominee, Bernard earned recognition for his work with T.J. Kirk, alongside Charlie Hunter, and for his acclaimed album Party Hats. His career spans collaborations and performances with John Medeski, Stanton Moore, Robert Walter, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Dr. John, Tom Waits, Donald Harrison Jr., Peter Apfelbaum, and Bill Laswell, among many others.Blending jazz sophistication with the rhythmic spirit of funk, soul, and New Orleans music, Bernard continues to defy categories while maintaining an unmistakable musical voice.

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Guitar solo on Freelance Subversives song "Clafunj"

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Grammy-Nominated Guitarist Will Bernard Announces Whereabouts, a Free-wheeling Soul-Jazz, Funk and Psychedelia album News Provided By KikiNetwork November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media



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