Ikos Greek Night-Thursday, 11/19/2026

Thanksgiving Eve, Friendsgiving Eve with a Blackout Wednesday!

Welcome to our home for Thanksgiving 2026!

Jersey City's IKOS announces Greek Night, Thanksgiving Eve Festivities, Holiday Dining, Catering and Black Friday Gift Card Specials!!!

- Konstantinos Chantzis

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IKOS Greek Mediterranean is welcoming the holiday season with a lineup of dining, entertainment and special offers throughout November 2026. Located at 190 Steuben Street in downtown Jersey City, the restaurant brings together modern Greek Mediterranean cuisine, engaging hospitality, creative cocktails and a lively social atmosphere.

“November at IKOS” invites guests to gather around the table, enjoy live Greek music, celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, and share the IKOS experience through a special Black Friday gift card promotion.

GREEK NIGHT - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th

From 7 p.m. to midnight, IKOS will host Greek Night, featuring live music by Power Station Entertainment. Guests can enjoy Greek mezze, Mediterranean flavors and an upbeat atmosphere inspired by the music and traditions of Greece. Reservations are recommended.

BLACKOUT WEDNESDAY - NOVEMBER 25th

Thanksgiving Eve brings a full evening of music and specials to IKOS. Happy Hour runs from 3 to 7 p.m., followed by Ladies Night from 6 to 8 p.m. DJ @JVOBEATS performs from 6 p.m. until closing. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy $6 Mythos beers, $8 selected shots, $9 glasses of selected wine and $13 IKOS signature cocktails. There is no cover charge. Dinner valet is available for $25, with validated self-parking at the Columbus Parking Garage.

THANKSGIVING DINING AND CATERING - NOVEMBER 26th

IKOS will welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day for a festive dining experience featuring Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails and warm hospitality. Holiday specials are planned; the kitchen is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. and the bar at 11 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

For celebrations at home, IKOS offers Thanksgiving catering with roast turkey and stuffing, Greek-style pork shoulder, caramelized yams, lemon potatoes, Greek salad and desserts. Whole- and half-tray options are available. Catering orders must be placed by Saturday, November 21st. Chilled pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25th, from 4pm to 9pm; hot pickup is available Thanksgiving Day, November 26, from noon to 2 p.m. For orders, contact... or call (201) 710-7100.

BLACK FRIDAY GIFT CARD OFFER - NOVEMBER 27th

On Friday, November 27th, IKOS will offer a one-day gift card promotion. Purchasers of a $100 gift card receive a separate $50 bonus card; a $250 gift card includes a $125 bonus card; and a $500 gift card includes a $250 bonus card. The promotion offers an opportunity to give the gift of Mediterranean dining and celebration this holiday season.

ABOUT IKOS GREEK MEDITERRANEAN

IKOS Greek Mediterranean is an elevated Greek and Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Jersey City, combining fresh seafood, grilled meats, shareable mezze and inventive cocktails with music, celebrations and attentive service. Led by the warm and welcoming hospitality of Konstantinos Chantzis, General Manager, alongside his dedicated team and Executive Chef Davide Zucca, the restaurant's culinary experience is inspired by Greek traditions and enhanced by international influences. Whether for an intimate date night, a family gathering, a special celebration, a private event, or an evening out with friends, guests are invited to enjoy an atmosphere where exceptional dining naturally evolves into a memorable celebration.

IKOS Greek Mediterranean is located at 190 Steuben Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

For reservations and the event calendar, visit or call (201) 710-7100. For catering inquiries, email....

Ray Donovan

Ikos Greek Mediterranean

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November at IKOS: A Celebration of Food, Music and Mediterranean Hospitality News Provided By Black Diamond Hospitality Group November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media



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