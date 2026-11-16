IN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Development Manager at Element Materials Technology Connects Aerospace and Defense Customers With Mission-Critical Metals Testing While Championing Women in a Technical FieldMuncie, Indiana – Heather N. Bilbrey is a Business Development Manager at Element Materials Technology, where she specializes in metals testing for the aerospace and defense industries. She partners with new and existing customers to improve process efficiency, manage technical requirements, and support testing needs that are often mission-critical. On a typical day, she leads client calls, reviews complex technical questions related to metallography, chemistry, and mechanical testing, and works closely with internal operations teams to keep projects moving efficiently. Influential Women recognizes Heather for the determination and generosity she brings to a highly technical field.Heather's path into aerospace and defense represents a significant career shift. Before joining the industry four years ago, she worked in manufacturing with Coca-Cola Consolidated. Her move into aerospace and defense brought her into a highly technical, male-dominated field where women remain underrepresented in leadership. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from Franklin University, a Bachelor of Accountancy from Franklin University, and an associate degree from Ivy Tech Community College. She also holds a Human Resource Management Certification and is a member of Women in Aerospace.At Element, one of the leading organizations in the testing industry, Heather manages both multi-million-dollar strategic accounts and smaller regional partnerships, and she gives each the same level of dedication and care. She has built her technical knowledge through hands-on experience and continuous learning, which allows her to navigate detailed customer inquiries with confidence. When a question calls for deeper expertise, she relies on a strong internal team for advanced technical support. Her performance and leadership led to a rapid promotion into the Business Development Manager role. She was also inducted into Women in Aerospace, a reflection of her growing influence within the industry.Heather attributes her success first and foremost to her family. When she started at Element, she was a single mother of three children, and her youngest was just six months old. She needed stability and financial security, and she was determined to prove to herself and to her children, especially her daughter, that a person finds a way when she has to. She works hard to show her sons and her daughter that anything is possible, whether a parent is single or married. Her family remains the biggest driver behind her career, along with a desire to advance and show that she is just as capable as anyone else. She also enjoys leading her team, wants to learn as much as she can about her industry, and simply loves the work she does.The best career advice Heather has received came from a mentor at a moment of self-doubt. She had little sales experience when she began at Element, and with a background in accounting and business management, she had expected to spend her career in accounting and procurement. Instead, she was drawn into her current position and quickly fell in love with it. When she confided to her mentor that she did not know how to sell, the mentor told her she was already doing it and should not count herself out for lacking the background. Within six months, she was thriving. She remains grateful for having someone who cheered her on and gave her confidence, and she now carries forward the lesson never to count herself out because of background, age, gender, or anything else.Her advice to young women entering aerospace and defense is grounded in that experience. She encourages them to believe in their own skills and in the capabilities of their teams, noting that self-confidence helps tremendously in a male-dominated environment. She urges them to build connections with other women, both inside and outside their organizations, and to speak up for themselves. Heather is candid that women in the field may need to know more than the colleague beside them, and she sees that reality as something to meet head on. She also encourages women to mentor anyone who needs it, and she has long made a point of standing up and showing up for her people. Finally, she reminds newcomers to stay personable, because customers connect with someone who is genuine and doing the best job she can for them.Mentorship is a central part of Heather's professional identity. She has guided interns and emerging professionals, encouraging them to advocate for themselves and to pursue opportunities in a traditionally male-dominated setting. She mentors women both inside and outside the industry, sharing the message that all things are possible. She also values the unique opportunities her role provides, including site visits, exposure to advanced manufacturing technologies, and the chance to observe complex robotics and production systems in action.Looking at her field, Heather sees a strong and lasting opportunity. Aerospace and defense is not going anywhere, and the sector is booming, which means there is work everywhere for those who know where to look. Element operates more than 200 locations globally and is a leader in the testing industry, and her own laboratory is expanding and growing. The challenge, she explains, is the pace, as projects tend to arrive in urgent waves before settling down again. She is still learning, and something new always arises, so keeping up with the work and pivoting when circumstances change are part of the job. Coordinating between her team and her customers is where she excels, and she believes in always having a backup plan.On a personal level, Heather's greatest challenge is maintaining work-life balance. At times it comes easily, and at other times it is a struggle, so she deliberately sets aside time for her family, knowing the work will always be there. Her children are growing up quickly, and she does not want to miss those years. She considers herself fortunate to have a supportive partner and a strong family support system. She credits Element's support for work-life balance as a key reason she has stayed.Heather's values reflect the same steady character that defines her career. Honesty is incredibly important to her, and so is follow-through. When she commits to something, she does it, and she believes this reliability is why her customers and team appreciate and respect her. Determination is another core value, one she models for her children by showing them that hard work makes all things possible. Work-life balance completes the picture, because at the end of the day, being a mother remains her most important job.From her early days at Element as a single mother seeking stability to her rise as a trusted business development leader in aerospace and defense, Heather has shown what confidence, persistence, and a willingness to learn can achieve. Through her honesty, her dependable follow-through, and her devotion to family, Heather N. Bilbrey stands as a powerful example that no one should count herself out, and that a determined woman can build a meaningful place for herself in any field.Learn More about Heather N. Bilbrey:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Heather N. Bilbrey Builds Aerospace Testing Careers Through Determination, Mentorship, and Family News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.