NC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Pre-Award at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Leads Multistate Proposal Operations While Building Resilient Teams and Opening Doors for the Next GenerationWinston-Salem, North Carolina – Debbie Sanabria is a seasoned research administration leader who serves as Director of Pre-Award in the Office of Sponsored Programs at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, part of Advocate Health. With more than 25 years of progressive experience across academic medical centers and higher education systems, she leads enterprise-wide proposal development and submission operations spanning North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. She oversees high-performing teams that manage complex, high-volume sponsored research portfolios. Throughout that work, she ensures regulatory compliance, financial integrity, and operational excellence. Influential Women profiles Debbie for a career built on persistence, curiosity, and a deep commitment to the people she leads.Debbie's journey in research administration began in 1998 at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she started as a department secretary in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Encouraged by mentors and driven by a strong commitment to growth, she pursued her bachelor's degree while working, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lehman College. She steadily advanced into leadership roles. Following the Montefiore and Einstein merger, she made a pivotal move to North Carolina and joined the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. There she supported grants administration, pre-award operations, and clinical trial budgeting. She expanded her expertise into industry clinical trials, including contract negotiation and end-to-end financial management, and later served as a manager at Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.Her next step came when she was recruited through LinkedIn to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital as Assistant Director in Sponsored Programs, a role that led to her current leadership position. Along the way, Debbie earned her Master of Science in Research Administration and Compliance from CUNY School of Professional Studies, which strengthened her leadership approach and broadened her strategic impact. Her credentials also include a Certificate as a Healthcare Clinical Research Specialist and training in Essentials of Grant Proposal Development and in Data and Safety Monitoring in Human Subjects Research. She is a member of the National Council of University Research Administrators, the Society of Research Administrators International, and the Minority Women's Leadership Program. Her areas of expertise range from grant proposals, pre-award and post-award management to budget and contract negotiations, regulatory compliance, change management, and training.Debbie attributes her success to never giving up. She enjoys a challenge and likes to challenge herself, and she has never been content to remain complacent in a role or to avoid added responsibility. She is always eager to learn and to progress, and she appreciates that her field is constantly changing and keeps professionals on their toes. She has never allowed fear or self-doubt to stop her from moving forward. In her view, the nervous butterflies that come before a new challenge are a sign that the opportunity is worth pursuing, and that energy can be redirected toward the goal. She also approaches large ambitions in small steps, because breaking a goal into manageable pieces keeps it from feeling overwhelming and makes it achievable.The best career advice Debbie has received came from her mentors, who urged her to keep learning, keep growing, keep striving, and never let fear hold her back. She has received so much guidance over the years that she finds it hard to name a single piece, but the common thread has always been drive and the refusal to let self-doubt take control. She has observed that self-doubt and imposter syndrome are among the main reasons people remain stagnant in their positions. Her response is to set those doubts aside and go for it. It is a lesson she has also passed along to her three sons, encouraging them to take on big goals one step at a time.For young women entering research administration, Debbie's advice is to always look for ways to learn. Being paired with a mentor is valuable, but when that opportunity is not available, there is a wealth of information online and many courses that offer a starting point. She is glad to point interested newcomers toward websites and resources where they can take baseline education courses and discover whether the field suits them. Because these courses are open to individual learners, completing them also signals to a potential employer that a candidate is eager, motivated, and genuinely interested in the work. She also stresses the importance of finding a professional network. Debbie would like to see more mentorship opportunities for young women, beginning as early as high school.Debbie sees both real challenges and wide opportunities in her field. One of the biggest obstacles is that there is no bachelor's degree program designed specifically for research administration, which makes the field harder to enter. Newcomers typically pursue general degrees in business administration or public health, and specialized master's programs covering the full scope of the discipline arrived only later. She hopes that a dedicated undergraduate program will one day be offered. Another challenge is finding a strong network, particularly for young women starting out. At the same time, she emphasizes that research administration is remarkably vast, extending well beyond applications and financing into regulatory work, compliance, human subjects regulation, animal research oversight, export controls, and more. Once someone enters the field, the opportunity lies in finding a niche and choosing a direction, and she believes the possibilities in administration and compliance are plentiful.Leadership for Debbie is rooted in people. She is deeply committed to mentoring, cross-training, and building strong, resilient teams in a fully remote environment. She fosters collaboration through structured meetings and in-person team-building events that bring her colleagues together. Known for her adaptability and passion for continuous learning, she remains dedicated to advancing research administration and supporting institutional research growth in a healthcare landscape that never stops evolving. Beyond the workplace, she volunteers through Latinx community participation.Her values are trustworthiness, loyalty, and compassion, and they guide everything she does, both with her team and in her personal relationships. She strives to be someone people can trust and count on, to stay loyal to those she works with and cares about, and to approach every situation with understanding. Outside of work, she enjoys salsa social dancing, spending time with her three sons, and reading mystery novels.From her first role as a department secretary to her leadership of multistate pre-award operations, Debbie has built a career that reflects steady growth, courage, and a generous spirit toward others. She has turned the encouragement she once received from mentors into a lasting commitment to developing the people around her and to expanding pathways into her profession. Through her expertise, her advocacy for accessible education, and her belief in taking life one step at a time, Debbie Sanabria continues to strengthen the research enterprise and to show the next generation of women that self-doubt need never stand in the way of meaningful progress.Learn More about Debbie Sanabria:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Debbie Sanabria Advances Research Administration Through Leadership, Mentorship, and Career Growth News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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