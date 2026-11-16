MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BHM Capital Financial Services PSC, the leading financial institution in the UAE capital markets, announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, reporting continued double digit % growth in revenue and net profit, supported by its expanding market presence, strong investor acquisition performance, and ongoing efforts to diversify its financial services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The company recorded total revenue of AED 170.53 million during the first nine months of 2026, representing an increase of 11.68% compared to AED 152.69 million during the corresponding period in 2025. Net profit increased by 11.29% to reach AED 39.04 million, compared to AED 35.08 million in the same period last year, reflecting the company's sustained financial performance and operational resilience.

BHM Capital also maintained its strong position in investor account openings across the UAE's two primary securities markets. During the first nine months of 2026, the company opened 37,343 new investor accounts across the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM). This included 16,591 accounts on ADX, representing approximately 36.65% of all new accounts opened on the exchange, and 20,752 accounts on DFM, accounting for approximately 32.22% of the market's total new accounts during the period.

Alongside its financial performance, BHM Capital continued to advance its international expansion strategy, achieving several milestones across regional and international capital markets. The company became the first UAE financial institution to join the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), commenced market-making and brokerage operations on the Muscat Stock Exchange, and launched market-making activities on Bahrain Bourse. It also became the first UAE financial institution to connect to Astana International Exchange (AIX) as a market-making member, while further strengthening its presence in Central Asia by becoming a broker and market maker on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

“Our performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the strength of our business model, the trust our clients place in us, and our commitment to delivering sustainable growth. Beyond our financial results, this year has marked an important chapter in BHM Capital's journey, as we continue to expand our presence across international markets and strengthen our role in connecting investors with new opportunities.”

Looking ahead, BHM Capital remains focused on expanding its international footprint, exploring opportunities to enter additional financial markets, and strengthening its cross-border capabilities. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships and market-access opportunities that support its ambition to connect investors with a broader range of investment opportunities across regional and global capital markets.

In parallel, BHM Capital is advancing its investment in technology and artificial intelligence through the establishment of its Consulting & AI Enablement Department. The department forms part of the company's broader strategy to integrate emerging technologies into its operations, enhance efficiency, strengthen data-driven decision-making, and explore innovative solutions that support the evolving needs of its clients and business.

Through its continued focus on financial performance, international market access, and technological innovation, BHM Capital aims to reinforce its position as a leading UAE financial institution with a growing presence across global capital markets.