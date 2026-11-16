Congress Leader Ajay Rai Offers Prayers On The Final Day Of Chhath Puja

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday offered Arghya to the rising Sun on the final day of Chhath Puja and extended greetings to people on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Rai wished happiness and prosperity for people across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, and prayed for their contribution to nation-building. "I extend my best wishes to all my fellow countrymen, and especially to the people of this state. We all pray to the Divine Mother and to the Sun God-may the people be happy and prosperous, and may they contribute to the nation-building process; this is my sincere wish," he said.

He said his family celebrated the worship of Chhathi Maiya with devotion and offered Arghya to the Sun God as part of the festival. Rai also appealed to the people of Kashi to celebrate the festival of folk faith peacefully and with enthusiasm. He urged people to seek the blessings of the Almighty and work together with mutual cooperation and love for the welfare of the public.

"To the people of Kashi, I would like to say that everyone should celebrate this festival of folk faith peacefully and with great enthusiasm. With devotion and reverence toward the Almighty, and by seeking God's blessings for the public, let us all work together with mutual cooperation and love for the people," he added.

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). The festival is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16, with the festival concluding on Monday with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees. (ANI)