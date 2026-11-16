Minister Defends Police Encounter

Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Moumita Biswas Misra on Monday defended the police action in the encounter that led to the death of Ratan Sheikh, an accused in the Santiniketan shooting incident. She called the action the "result" of Sheikh's own actions. Speaking to reporters while celebrating Chhath Puja at Sadar Ghat, Misra said, "The Chief Minister had also promised that the people of West Bengal would see the rule of law, rather than the whims of those in power. And so, this was bound to happen... We cannot, and will not, allow criminals who attack others to roam freely in society. The days when such individuals could rely on political figures to shield them are long gone. As for the incident, the person in question raised his hand against the police and even opened fire; lives could have been lost... What has occurred is simply the result of that individual's own actions."

Sheikh was accused of opening fire at police personnel while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with the Santiniketan shooting incident. He was killed in a police encounter in Nanoor on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday also warned criminals and those possessing illegal firearms to leave the state. "He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," the Chief Minister said.

West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai also defended the police action, saying that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards rape and hooliganism. He said that the situation in West Bengal was changing and asserted that anti-social elements who earlier did not fear the police would now have to fear law enforcement agencies. "West Bengal is changing. Earlier, we saw the police coming out into the field to protect rapists, and thousands of people being incited and sent to hospitals to destroy evidence. That government is no longer in power. The Chief Minister has made it clear that we have zero tolerance for rape and hooliganism. If anyone opens fire on the police, the police will not shower flower petals on them; they will do what needs to be done. Anti-social elements who didn't fear the police will now have to fear them," he said.

Sheikh had been granted bail in a robbery case and returned to the area last Friday. He later went to a bus stand to meet another alleged miscreant. On Friday evening, three police personnel went to the banyan tree area at Layek Bazar in Bolpur to apprehend him. However, upon spotting the police team, Sheikh allegedly opened fire, injuring Constable Biswajit Das in his left leg. Sheikh had been absconding since the incident. Following the shooting, the Chief Minister visited the injured constable at Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable. The encounter marks the fifth such incident since the change of government in the state. (ANI)