India Eyes History in SAFF Championship Final Against Rivals Pakistan

Defending champions India will look to make history by winning the SAFF Championship for a third consecutive edition when they face Pakistan in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. The Blue Tigers have won a record nine titles - 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 - but have never won three successive editions, as per the AIFF website.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first-ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals on Saturday. Abdul Samad scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute to send Pakistan into the title clash.

India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, winning nine titles and finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003. India's SAFF Championship 2026 head coach Naushad Moosa expressed his satisfaction with the team's progress to another final, crediting the collective effort of the players and support staff.

“I am very happy with the team's journey so far. Reaching another final is a reflection of the hard work, commitment and collective effort of the players and the support staff. We have had different challenges along the way, but the players have shown character, resilience and a strong desire to compete. Every match has been an opportunity to learn and improve, and now we have one more important step to take,” he said.

The final will be a repeat of the Group B encounter between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third as India established a 3-0 lead. Pakistan responded with two goals in stoppage time, but the Blue Tigers held on for all three points.

Pakistan subsequently defeated Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals, where they overcame Bangladesh. Their squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a different proposition from the side India faced in the group stage.

“I expect a very different game. Pakistan look a very different side from the one we faced in the group stage, with a few players having joined them. A final is always a different occasion, and both teams will approach it with a different mindset. Pakistan will have analysed our first meeting, and we expect them to come well prepared and highly motivated,” Moosa said.“We respect their quality and strengths, but our focus will be on ourselves, executing our game plan, staying disciplined and making the right decisions in important moments.”

India secured their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in the semi-finals. Vishnu PV opened the scoring in the ninth minute before captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham doubled the advantage in the 27th. Bhutan pulled one back early in the second half, but India held on to book their place in the title decider.

With only two days between the semi-finals and the final, recovery and preparation have been central to India's plans. Moosa said the coaching staff were managing the players' workloads while also ensuring that the squad remained focused ahead of the decisive fixture.

“Recovery has been our priority after the semi-final, both physically and mentally. With limited time between matches, we have to manage the players carefully through recovery, appropriate training loads and tactical preparation. Mentally, the message is to stay calm, focused and confident. We have earned the opportunity to play in the final, and now it is important to approach it with the right attitude, energy and belief,” he said.

Reflecting on the team's performances across the tournament, Moosa said,“One of the biggest positives has been the team's fighting spirit, attacking intent and ability to compete in difficult situations. We have also seen good individual performances and, more importantly, a collective willingness to work for each other.

“At the same time, there are areas we need to improve, particularly our defensive organisation, concentration throughout the 90 minutes and our decision-making in crucial moments. In a final, small details can make a big difference. We need to be more consistent, disciplined and clinical with our opportunities.”

The two sides have met 30 times in senior internationals, with India winning 17 matches, Pakistan four and nine ending in draws. Tuesday's encounter will, however, be their first meeting in a senior SAFF Championship final. India and Pakistan have previously contested two SAFF men's age-group finals. Pakistan defeated India 2-1 in the 2011 SAFF U16 Championship final in Kathmandu, while the Blue Colts secured a 3-0 victory in the 2023 SAFF U19 Championship final, with Kipgen, who is also part of the current squad, scoring twice.