Delhi Battles Poor Air Quality As Anti-Smog Guns Deployed In Capital

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday deployed an anti-smog gun near Rafi Marg and Kartavya Path in the national capital to spray water as part of efforts to mitigate air pollution, amid deteriorating air quality across several parts of the city. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 216 at 7.05 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A thick layer of smog continued to engulf several parts.

Among the monitoring stations across the national capital, Sirifort recorded an AQI of 346, falling in the 'very poor' category, followed by NSIT Dwarka at 3302.5 and PM10 were the prominent pollutants recorded in the national capital. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 276, while Chandni Chowk registered 271. ITO recorded 267, followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 259 and IIT Delhi at 258. These locations recorded air quality in the 'poor' category. The AQI at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) stood at 240, while Burari recorded 221 and Anand Vihar registered 205, all falling in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, Okhla Phase-2 recorded an AQI of 191, while IMD Lodhi Road registered 149, with both locations falling in the 'moderate' category. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged manipulation in the government's Air Quality Index (AQI) data, claiming that pollution levels recorded at monitoring stations did not reflect the actual situation in several parts of the national capital. Bharadwaj said the AQI data published in newspapers showed IIT Delhi recording the highest AQI in the city despite being a green and clean campus.“The pollution levels published in newspapers today expose alleged manipulation in the government's AQI data... The data shows that IIT Delhi has the highest AQI in the city, even though it is a green and clean campus," he told ANI. He questioned the pollution levels in areas such as Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar, saying the situation could be worse there. "If the AQI is the highest there, imagine what the levels must be in Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar," he said. (ANI)