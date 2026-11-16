

The uncertainty around Nvidia CEO succession is helping Google discuss“post-2028 long-term plans” with customers, Kuo said.

OpenAI will seek about 12 million TPUs across 2028 and 2029, and Anthropic about 14 million, according to the analyst. Retail sentiment for GOOGL shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral.'

Google's TPU business is gaining a longer runway as OpenAI and Anthropic place large orders for its custom AI chips, top supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Sunday.

“Strong new orders from OpenAI and Anthropic have extended Google TPU shipment visibility to 2029, ahead of Nvidia GPUs and other AI ASICs (mostly 4Q27–2Q28),” Kuo, who is based in Taiwan and is known for his insights on Apple and Nvidia, said in an X post.

The analyst said estimates that OpenAI will seek about 12 million TPUs across 2028 and 2029, and Anthropic about 14 million. OpenAI plans to buy its chips outright, while Anthropic will combine leasing with direct purchases.

The companies' orders are expected to keep Google's older v8 chips in heavy use even as Google shifts its own computing expansion toward v9, Kuo said.

That note highlights that custom chip demand will continue climbing, despite widespread expectations that AI spending will peak in 2028. Kuo's estimates put shipments at 8–9 million units in 2027, 14–15 million in 2028 and 16–18 million in 2029, according to Kuo.

The uncertainty around Nvidia CEO succession is helping Google discuss“post-2028 long-term plans” with customers, which gives Google an opening to pitch its TPUs as an alternative for companies planning years ahead.

The Nvidia Fallout

Last week, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO and the board named CFO Colette Kress as the interim chief while it investigates Huang's dealings and searches for a permanent replacement.

The issue has raised concerns in the government, with criticism of an oversight over its past investigation of Nvidia's links with Megaspeed, the Singaporean computing firm linked to the suspected Chinese spy.

It has also alarmed tech investors as Nvidia is extremely crucial to the health of the broader AI market. NVDA stock dipped 12.8% in the week, its worst weekly performance since March 2025.

Critics, including Michael Burry, have previously highlighted that custom chip development at Big Tech firms like Alphabet and Amazon is an emerging competition for Nvidia.

Retail View On GOOGL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GOOGL shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral,' amid 'low' message volume.

“$GOOGL I'm always long on my Google. Will bust 300 soon then 400 a year from now,” a trader said.

Investors were turning to focus on Anthropic IPO this week. Alphabet reportedly holds about 9.9% stake in the AI lab, carrying an estimated value of $126 billion and $139 billion.

Year to date, GOOGL stock is down 5.3%.

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