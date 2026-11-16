Hero MotoCorp's first electric bike, the Hero Vida UBX, was caught testing on Indian roads. Know all about its 2027 launch and key features!

Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle arm, Vida, is gearing up to launch its first electric motorcycle, the 'Vida UBX', in the Indian market. Showcased recently at the EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy, the bike is currently undergoing extensive testing on Indian roads. Expected to go on sale in mid-2027, let's look at its design and key features revealed through the test ride spy shots.

The Vida UBX electric bike sports a very aggressive and sporty supermoto look. The front end gets a single LED projector headlamp, slim LED indicators, and a sharp, bird-beak-like structure below the headlight. Its digital meter console is neatly designed to act like a flyscreen to block the wind. Despite having a single-piece seat and a unique swingarm setup, it seems the pillion space might be a bit cramped.

To ensure stability on rough roads and at high speeds, this bike will feature upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. For better safety, disc brakes will be provided on both the front and rear wheels. The battery pack will be placed centrally, where the engine sits in regular petrol bikes, accompanied by a chain drive system and a wide rear tyre.

This new electric bike will feature a full-colour TFT display. Operated via control switches on the handlebar, this screen will clearly display the bike's speed, battery charge level, and other crucial information. However, the company is yet to reveal details regarding the final software and mobile connectivity features.

Having focused only on the electric scooter segment so far, Vida plans to launch this motorcycle in 2027 to attract youngsters looking for a sporty biking experience. Hero is yet to announce the official launch date, range, and pricing details of this bike. Its full competitive edge will only be known after the production-ready model is officially launched.