The Crash Fire & Rescue (CFR) Initial Course No. 06 aims to strengthen fire safety at the country's airports and develop skilled personnel to respond to aircraft accidents and other aviation emergencies.

The trainees, recruited to fire departments at different airports across the country, will receive theoretical and practical training in firefighting drills, operating fire engines, and handling various fire-related emergencies, said a release from CAAB.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Civil Aviation Academy Director Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty said the training was part of CAAB's ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's aviation fire safety system in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Global Aviation Emergency Plan.

He said the course would help enhance the professional skills and capabilities of the trainees to respond effectively to airport fires and aircraft-related emergencies.

CAAB Director (Fire) Md. Rafiqul Islam, who attended the event as special guest, said the trainees would play an important role in airport operations in line with ICAO standards and the implementation of airport emergency plans.

CAAB Deputy Director (ATM) Md. Mujibur Rahman Miaji and Course Coordinator and Fire Instructor Monirul Islam were also present at the ceremony.