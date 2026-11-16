MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Doha: Qatar Airways has expanded its pre-order meal service to medium-haul flights, allowing First and Business Class passengers to select their main courses in advance on journeys lasting two hours or more.

The service, previously available on a more limited selection of flights, gives passengers access to a wider range of dining options across the airline's network. On selected routes, the menu also includes signature dishes from its 'Flavours to Fly For' collection.

Passengers with confirmed bookings can choose their main course from the onboard à la carte menu between 14 days and 24 hours before departure. Selections can be made through the Manage Booking section of the airline's website or mobile app.

The expansion is intended to give premium-class travelers greater control over their onboard dining experience and allow them to plan meals before arriving at the airport.

Qatar Airways currently serves more than 170 destinations worldwide through its hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The airline has received several international industry awards, including Skytrax's World's Best Airline title nine times. It has also been recognized for its Business Class service and onboard connectivity, following the rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi across 170 widebody aircraft.