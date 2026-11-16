MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Hong Kong: Cathay Group has ordered 14 additional Airbus aircraft, raising the number of new aircraft scheduled for delivery from 2026 to 120 as the Hong Kong-based airline group continues its fleet expansion and renewal program.

The latest order comprises 11 Airbus A330-900 widebody aircraft and three A321neo narrowbody aircraft. Cathay exercised purchase rights for the aircraft, adding to earlier orders for 30 A330-900s placed in 2024 and 32 A321neo and A320neo aircraft ordered in 2023.

The A330-900s will support Cathay Pacific's regional network expansion, providing additional passenger and cargo capacity. The A321neo aircraft will strengthen the fleet of low-cost carrier HK Express, which serves destinations in mainland China and other short-haul markets.

Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said the new aircraft would improve connectivity through Hong Kong and support the group's long-term growth and sustainability objectives.

The additional orders bring Cathay's committed investment for the 2026-2035 period to more than HKD 150 billion. The group aims to take delivery of 150 new aircraft over the next decade and expand its network to 150 destinations, subject to market conditions.

Its fleet program includes Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, A330-900s, Boeing 777-9s and A350F and A330 freighters.



