MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi briefed the President on Sunday, including on Ukraine's long-range sanctions.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is now achieving results virtually every day, and overall, the Defense Forces have so far disabled more than 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

"This is our justified response to Russia's refusal to de-escalate and its strikes on our energy infrastructure," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine outlines main impact of long-range strikes on Russia'sinfrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that the main effect of Ukraine's long-range strike campaign against Russia's oil infrastructure was the simultaneous pressure it exerted on production, domestic supply and exports.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov