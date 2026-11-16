Ukraine Disables Over 55% Of Russia's Oil Refining Capacity Zelensky
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi briefed the President on Sunday, including on Ukraine's long-range sanctions.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine is now achieving results virtually every day, and overall, the Defense Forces have so far disabled more than 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity.
"This is our justified response to Russia's refusal to de-escalate and its strikes on our energy infrastructure," Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Ukraine outlines main impact of long-range strikes on Russia's oil infrastructure
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said that the main effect of Ukraine's long-range strike campaign against Russia's oil infrastructure was the simultaneous pressure it exerted on production, domestic supply and exports.
Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov
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