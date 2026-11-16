MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh has a rapidly expanding aviation market, a sizeable expatriate population across Europe and North America, and an export-oriented economy with enormous air cargo requirements. Yet, despite these advantages, the country has failed to attract major Western European airlines to its principal international gateway, Hazrat Shah-jalal Interna-tional Airport (HSIA), Dhaka.

While Turkish Airlines operates regular flights between Dhaka and Istanbul, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines maintains its own European connectivity, none of the major Western European network carriers, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, KLM and Swiss International Air Lines, has established scheduled passenger services to Dhaka. Equally striking is the absence of any American airline from the Bangladesh market.

This is a rather unusual situation for a country with such substantial passenger and cargo traffic with Europe and North America. It is not merely a question of prestige or international connectivity; it represents a significant missed commercial opportunity for the country's aviation industry, exporters, tourism sector and wider economy.

The obvious question is: why have major European airlines stayed away from Bangladesh despite its considerable market potential?

Growing market dominated by foreign airlines

Bangladesh's aviation market has expanded considerably over the years, driven by economic growth, overseas employment, a rising middle class and increasing international trade. HSIA handled approximately 12.72 million passengers in 2025, including 10.31 million international passengers.

Despite this growth, national carriers Biman Bang-ladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines continue to face strong competition from foreign operators. In 2025, the two Bangla-deshi airlines together carried approximately 40 percent of HSIA's international passengers, leaving around 60 percent to 38 foreign airlines.

Middle Eastern carriers, in particular, have established strong positions by using their respective hubs to connect Bangladeshi passengers with Europe, North America, Africa and other destinations.

Industry projections indicate that Bangladesh's passenger market could reach 25 million by 2035, although JICA's specific projection for Dhaka's international traffic is 20 million. Such growth should make the country an attractive destination for additional international operators.

Yet, the absence of major Western European carriers raises questions about why Bangladesh has not been able to translate its market potential into greater direct international connectivity.

Decline of direct European airline presence

Bangladesh once enjoyed direct European connectivity through British Airways, which operated between Dhaka and London for more than three decades following the country's independence. However, BA suspended its services in March 2009, citing commercial reasons.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also operated services connecting Amsterdam, Dubai and Dhaka in the early 1990s, although its presence was relatively short-lived.

The departure of British Airways in 2009 marked a significant setback for Bangladesh's direct connectivity with Western Europe. Since then, no major Western European airline has established scheduled passenger operations to Dhaka.

Turkish Airlines subsequently entered the market, launching its Dhaka-Istanbul services in December 2010. It has since become an important European-based carrier connecting Bangladesh with Europe and other international destinations through its Istanbul hub.

However, Istanbul-based connectivity should not be confused with the presence of major Western European network airlines operating their own services to Bangladesh.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has maintained European connections through its own operations, including Rome and London services. Nevertheless, the absence of airlines such as British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and KLM means that passengers remain heavily dependent on connecting services through foreign hubs.

The situation is even more disappointing in the North American market, where no American airline operates scheduled passenger flights to Dhaka, despite the substantial Bangladeshi diaspora in the United States and Canada.

Enormous expatriate passenger market

Millions of Bangladeshis live and work abroad, generating substantial and recurring international travel demand. While the Middle East remains the largest overseas employment destination, Bangladesh also has well-established communities throughout the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Greece, the Netherlands and Scandinavian countries.

Similarly, the United States and Canada represent important markets for family visits, business, education and tourism.

In the absence of direct services by major Western European and American carriers, passengers largely depend on connecting flights through Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and other foreign hubs.

This dependence increases journey times, often adds to travel costs and leaves passengers with limited choices. More direct connectivity would facilitate travel, strengthen commercial relations, encourage tourism and improve people-to-people exchanges.

For European and American airlines, the sizeable expatriate population, combined with growing business and leisure travel, should offer a compelling market proposition.

Air cargo: perhaps strongest commercial argument

Beyond passenger traffic, Bangladesh's air cargo export potential offers an equally compelling reason for European and American airlines to reconsider the market.

As one of the world's leading ready-made garment (RMG) exporters, Bangladesh has enormous trade volumes destined for Europe and North America. Its air freight requirements are driven primarily by time-sensitive garment shipments, alongside pharmaceuticals, fresh vegetables, fruits, seafood, machinery and other high-value products.

According to International Air Express Association of Bangladesh data reported in March 2026, Europe accounts for approximately 56 percent of Bangladesh's air cargo exports, while the United States accounts for around 22 percent. Together, these markets represent nearly four-fifths of the country's air cargo export destinations.

The scale of this opportunity becomes even more apparent from the fact that Bangladeshi garment exporters shipped more than 34,900 tons of apparel, worth approximately USD 462 million, through Indian airports between January 2024 and March 2025, reaching 36 countries. Major destinations included the United States, Germany and France.

This represents a significant loss of potential cargo-handling, airline and airport revenue for Bangladesh.

The introduction of direct services by major European and American airlines could provide additional cargo capacity, reduce dependence on transit hubs and improve delivery times for exporters.

Potential destinations include London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Milan and Zurich in Europe, and New York, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and Toronto in North America.

Passenger aircraft with belly-hold cargo capacity could provide an economically viable starting point, while dedicated freighter operations could be developed as cargo volumes increase.

Bangladesh has already demonstrated the viability of direct cargo operations. In April and May 2025, dedicated freighters operating from Sylhet's Osmani International Airport carried ready-made garments directly to Spain, with individual shipments of approximately 58-60 tons.

Emirates SkyCargo's announcement of a dedicated weekly freighter service to Dhaka from April 2026 further reflects the growing demand for Bangladesh-origin cargo.

Clearly, the potential exists. What is required is adequate capacity, competitive pricing and reliable cargo-handling infrastructure.

Why major Western airlines staying away?

The absence of major Western European and American airlines from Dhaka cannot be attributed to a lack of market demand alone. Several operational, commercial and policy-related factors may have contributed to this situation.

High airport charges, fuel costs, ground-handling expenses, taxation, operational inefficiencies and regulatory uncertainties can adversely affect route profitability.

Bangladesh has also faced longstanding challenges concerning cargo screening, cargo-terminal capacity and ground-handling services. Such shortcomings can undermine the confidence of international operators, particularly those handling significant volumes of high-value cargo.

Airport infrastructure is another critical consideration. The government must ensure that the Third Terminal at HSIA becomes fully operational with internationally competitive passenger and cargo facilities.

Equally important are predictable regulatory policies, internationally recognized aviation safety and security standards, efficient customs procedures and competitive operating costs.

Airlines make commercial decisions based on route economics, aircraft utilization, passenger yields, cargo revenue and the overall operating environment. Bangladesh must therefore address these considerations if it wishes to attract new operators.

Time for proactive airline attraction strategy

Bangladesh cannot continue to depend so heavily on Middle Eastern and Asian airlines for international connectivity, particularly when its major passenger and export markets are located in Europe and North America.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), should develop a dedicated international airline attraction program. This should include identifying prospective Western European and North American carriers and approaching them with comprehensive passenger and cargo market studies.

Rather than waiting for airlines to express interest, the authorities should proactively engage with their route-planning and commercial departments, presenting the business case for operating to Dhaka.

Competitive airport charges, improved ground-handling services, route-development support, joint marketing initiatives and a predictable regulatory environment should form part of the strategy.

Bangladesh should also explore the possibility of developing Dhaka as a regional cargo gateway, leveraging its strong export base and geographical position.

Attracting foreign airlines does not mean undermining Biman or US-Bangla Airlines. On the contrary, increased competition would encourage better services, more competitive fares and improved connectivity. It would also create opportunities for Bangladeshi carriers to expand their own networks and strengthen their competitiveness.

After 55 years of independence, Bangladesh should not remain so dependent on foreign aviation hubs to connect its people and exports with the world's major economic centers.

The country has the passenger base, the expatriate market and the export potential to attract some of the world's leading airlines. What is missing is a determined national strategy, a competitive operating environment and a proactive approach to converting this enormous potential into reality.

The absence of major Western European airlines from Dhaka is not simply a connectivity gap; it is a missed opportunity that Bangladesh can no longer afford to overlook.

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