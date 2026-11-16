MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver-Based Supplier Recognized for a Documented 99.79% HPLC Purity Result, Accessible Batch Documentation, and Domestic Fulfilment

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchedPeptides.ca has been ranked the #1 retatrutide supplier in Canada in a 2026 comparison published by Toronto Times (totimes.ca). The guide, Best Retatrutide Suppliers in Canada 2026: Top 5 Ranked by Purity & Documentation, assessed five sources available to Canadian laboratories on analytical transparency and domestic procurement.

Why ResearchedPeptides.ca Ranked #1

According to the Toronto Times, Researched Peptides pairs the most specific documented purity figure in the comparison with batch-level analytical documentation. The publication noted that a reported result such as 99.79% gives researchers an exact value to record, while a "≥99%" claim only sets a minimum threshold.

The current retatrutide Certificate of Analysis (COA) was issued by the testing laboratory Testides on May 11, 2026 (report JSTE-RETA-10-050426). It reports 99.79% purity by HPLC-UV at 214 nm and a bacterial endotoxin result below 0.125 EU/mL, which passed the USP <85> specification. The COA is available on the product page before purchase.

Toronto Times also cited domestic fulfilment as an advantage. Orders ship from British Columbia by Canada Post Xpresspost, with delivery typically within two business days across most of Canada, avoiding the customs exposure of cross-border orders.

Evaluation Criteria and Ranking Process

Toronto Times ranked each supplier using a six-point framework:



Documented HPLC Purity: A specific, reported purity result for the batch

Third-Party Testing: Analysis performed by an outside laboratory

Pre-Purchase COA Access: Batch documentation available before checkout

Identity Testing: Mass spectrometry data alongside HPLC results

Domestic Shipping: Fulfilment from within Canada Vial Size Range: Formats suited to different research programs

Researched Peptides received the top overall placement among the five suppliers compared.

Product Overview: Retatrutide

Retatrutide (LY3437943) is a synthetic 39-amino-acid peptide studied as a triple agonist of the GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon receptors. Its added glucagon receptor activity sets it apart from dual GIP/GLP-1 agonists such as tirzepatide.

Key specifications include:



Molecular Formula: C221H342N46O68

Molecular Weight: 4731.3 g/mol

CAS Number: 2381089-83-2

Format: Lyophilized white powder, vacuum-sealed

Strengths: 10 mg and 20 mg vials Storage: 2 to 8°C, or -20°C for long-term preservation

Full specifications and the current COA are available on the Researched Peptides retatrutide page.









Who the Offering Is Designed For

The offering suits:



Canadian laboratories that require batch documentation before ordering

Research teams that need a specific purity value for experimental records

Comparative metabolic studies involving incretin-based compounds Institutions that want domestic shipping without customs delays

Setting a Documentation Benchmark in Canada

As interest in retatrutide grows among Canadian researchers, documentation has become central to supplier selection. Toronto Times noted that samples measuring 99.01% and 99.79% can both satisfy a "≥99%" claim, so a batch-specific result is more useful when records must be reproduced or reviewed. The Researched Peptides ranking reflects a broader move toward dated, laboratory-issued results as the standard for retatrutide procurement.

About Researched Peptides

Researched Peptides is a research peptide supplier headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company supplies lyophilized research peptides, bacteriostatic water, and laboratory supplies, with Certificates of Analysis published on its Lab Results page. All products are sold for laboratory and scientific research purposes only and are not intended for human consumption.

Disclaimer

The 2026 Toronto Times comparison evaluated retatrutide suppliers available to Canadian researchers. Rankings were determined by the publication. Retatrutide is an investigational compound and is not approved for human use. Products referenced in this release are intended solely for laboratory research and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Readers should follow all applicable federal, provincial, and local regulations.

CONTACT: Company Name: Researched Peptides Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Email:... Website: Country: Canada