MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Carrier-Free Ternary Nanoparticles Balance Chemotherapeutic Tumor Killing and Inflammation-Driven Metastasis Risk

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advancements in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) treatment have long been hindered by chemotherapy-provoked excessive inflammatory responses that may fuel tumor metastasis. A newly published study in Small introduces carrier-free ternary nanoparticles integrating curcumin, docetaxel (DTX) and indocyanine green (ICG), delivering potent tumor-killing effects while tempering pathological inflammation to curb post-surgical lung metastasis. Quantitative cytokine measurement using Cloud-Clone ELISA kits serves as a core readout to verify this finely-tuned anti-inflammatory strategy.

Triple-negative breast cancer represents 10%-15% of all breast cancer cases. Lacking ER, PR and HER2 therapeutic targets, chemotherapy remains the mainstay of clinical management. Nevertheless, cytotoxic chemotherapies can trigger systemic inflammatory cascades. Elevated pro-inflammatory mediators including TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-1β activate NF-κB signaling, further driving epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and promoting tumor migration and invasion.

Inflammation acts as a double-edged sword during chemotherapy: acute self-limited inflammatory responses support anti-tumor immunity, yet sustained excessive inflammation becomes a metastasis-promoting force. Instead of full-scale inflammation blockade, the ideal therapeutic goal is“selective inflammation suppression”, which dampens pathological over-inflammation while preserving beneficial immune-stimulating effects. Conventional anti-inflammatory interventions fall short, as they lack direct anti-tumor activity, cause broad immune suppression, or fail to accumulate sufficiently within tumor tissue.

Curcumin can inhibit NF-κB and JAK-STAT pathways to suppress pro-inflammatory factors and modulate EMT markers, but its poor bioavailability severely restricts in-vivo efficacy. Conventional nanocarriers improve curcumin tumor accumulation yet suffer from low drug-loading capacity; exogenous excipients may also induce undesired inflammation. To address these bottlenecks, researchers developed carrier-free ternary Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticles. Relying on π-π stacking and hydrophobic interactions, curcumin, docetaxel and ICG self-assemble into nanoparticles without additional carrier materials.

This design delivers multiple key advantages. The formulation reaches an exceptionally high drug-loading rate of 66.7%. Molecular simulation demonstrates curcumin and DTX occupy the inner core, whereas ICG locates on the nanoparticle shell. Surface-presented ICG brings triple functions: supplying negative surface charge for colloidal stability, providing near-infrared fluorescence for in-vitro and in-vivo imaging, and participating in π-π stacking to stabilize nanoparticle assembly. The nanoparticles exhibit pH-responsive drug release: minimal drug leakage under physiological pH 7.4, while accelerated payload release occurs in acidic lysosomal-mimicking pH 5.0 environments, lowering off-target exposure to healthy tissues.

Multiple pre-clinical models were applied for systematic validation, including subcutaneous tumor xenografts and clinically-relevant post-surgical lung metastasis models. In-vitro cellular assays confirmed the nanoparticles exert synergistic cytotoxicity against tumor cells. Notably, nanoparticle treatment suppresses cell migration and invasion at concentrations below the IC50 value, proving anti-metastatic activity is not merely a secondary consequence of tumor cell death. Western blot and immunofluorescence results show the nanoparticle complex reduces phosphorylated NF-κB p65 levels, reverses partial EMT phenotypes, downregulates N-cadherin, Vimentin and MMP-9, and restores E-cadherin expression.

Three Cloud-Clone ELISA kits (USEA133Mu for TNF-α, USEA079Mu for IL-6, USEA563Mu for IL-1β) were employed to quantify serum pro-inflammatory cytokines from 4T1 tumor-bearing mice. Free DTX-based treatment significantly elevates serum TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-1β levels, recapitulating chemotherapy-triggered inflammatory bursts. After Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticle intervention, TNF-α declines to nearly baseline levels, while IL-6 and IL-1β retain moderate residual concentrations. These quantitative data substantiate the“selective inflammation suppression” concept: pathological over-inflammation is mitigated without complete elimination of inflammatory signals.

In subcutaneous tumor models, Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticles achieve a tumor inhibition rate of 74.5%. In the post-surgical adjuvant therapy setting, the ternary nanoparticles yield a 77.1% lung metastasis inhibition rate and substantially improve animal survival. Comprehensive safety assessments demonstrate stable body weight, normal serum biochemistry, hematological parameters and major organ histology following repeated intravenous nanoparticle administration, with no detectable acute hemolysis.

This work establishes a complete mechanistic chain: restrained NF-κB activation → modulated serum cytokine profiles → partial EMT reversal → reduced cellular migration and invasion → decreased pulmonary metastatic nodules and prolonged survival. Compared with most nanomedicine research limited to primary tumor regression, the post-surgical metastasis model better mirrors real-world clinical adjuvant treatment scenarios.

Still, several limitations merit acknowledgement. Experimental validation is restricted to the 4T1 TNBC model. While ICG enables fluorescence imaging, photothermal or photodynamic therapeutic contributions were not evaluated. Further engineering efforts are required to optimize long-term storage stability and scalable batch manufacturing for carrier-free nanoparticle systems. The precise quantitative threshold for optimal selective inflammation suppression also requires additional investigation. Looking ahead, researchers intend to explore whether this therapeutic strategy can be extended to neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimens and combined with immunotherapies.

By integrating tumor cytotoxicity, finely-tuned immunomodulation and optical imaging within a carrier-free self-assembled nanosystem, this study offers a pragmatic blueprint for developing next-generation adjuvant therapeutic agents for triple-negative breast cancer. Reliable cytokine quantitative tools from Cloud-Clone underpin the core mechanistic conclusion of selective inflammation suppression, highlighting how high-performance immunoassays empower translational nanomedicine research.

Advancements in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) treatment have long been hindered by chemotherapy-provoked excessive inflammatory responses that may fuel tumor metastasis. A newly published study in Small introduces carrier-free ternary nanoparticles integrating curcumin, docetaxel (DTX) and indocyanine green (ICG), delivering potent tumor-killing effects while tempering pathological inflammation to curb post-surgical lung metastasis. Quantitative cytokine measurement using Cloud-Clone ELISA kits serves as a core readout to verify this finely-tuned anti-inflammatory strategy.

Triple-negative breast cancer represents 10%-15% of all breast cancer cases. Lacking ER, PR and HER2 therapeutic targets, chemotherapy remains the mainstay of clinical management. Nevertheless, cytotoxic chemotherapies can trigger systemic inflammatory cascades. Elevated pro-inflammatory mediators including TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-1β activate NF-κB signaling, further driving epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and promoting tumor migration and invasion.

Inflammation acts as a double-edged sword during chemotherapy: acute self-limited inflammatory responses support anti-tumor immunity, yet sustained excessive inflammation becomes a metastasis-promoting force. Instead of full-scale inflammation blockade, the ideal therapeutic goal is“selective inflammation suppression”, which dampens pathological over-inflammation while preserving beneficial immune-stimulating effects. Conventional anti-inflammatory interventions fall short, as they lack direct anti-tumor activity, cause broad immune suppression, or fail to accumulate sufficiently within tumor tissue.

Curcumin can inhibit NF-κB and JAK-STAT pathways to suppress pro-inflammatory factors and modulate EMT markers, but its poor bioavailability severely restricts in-vivo efficacy. Conventional nanocarriers improve curcumin tumor accumulation yet suffer from low drug-loading capacity; exogenous excipients may also induce undesired inflammation. To address these bottlenecks, researchers developed carrier-free ternary Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticles. Relying on π-π stacking and hydrophobic interactions, curcumin, docetaxel and ICG self-assemble into nanoparticles without additional carrier materials.

This design delivers multiple key advantages. The formulation reaches an exceptionally high drug-loading rate of 66.7%. Molecular simulation demonstrates curcumin and DTX occupy the inner core, whereas ICG locates on the nanoparticle shell. Surface-presented ICG brings triple functions: supplying negative surface charge for colloidal stability, providing near-infrared fluorescence for in-vitro and in-vivo imaging, and participating in π-π stacking to stabilize nanoparticle assembly. The nanoparticles exhibit pH-responsive drug release: minimal drug leakage under physiological pH 7.4, while accelerated payload release occurs in acidic lysosomal-mimicking pH 5.0 environments, lowering off-target exposure to healthy tissues.

Multiple pre-clinical models were applied for systematic validation, including subcutaneous tumor xenografts and clinically-relevant post-surgical lung metastasis models. In-vitro cellular assays confirmed the nanoparticles exert synergistic cytotoxicity against tumor cells. Notably, nanoparticle treatment suppresses cell migration and invasion at concentrations below the IC50 value, proving anti-metastatic activity is not merely a secondary consequence of tumor cell death. Western blot and immunofluorescence results show the nanoparticle complex reduces phosphorylated NF-κB p65 levels, reverses partial EMT phenotypes, downregulates N-cadherin, Vimentin and MMP-9, and restores E-cadherin expression.

Three Cloud-Clone ELISA kits (USEA133Mu for TNF-α, USEA079Mu for IL-6, USEA563Mu for IL-1β) were employed to quantify serum pro-inflammatory cytokines from 4T1 tumor-bearing mice. Free DTX-based treatment significantly elevates serum TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-1β levels, recapitulating chemotherapy-triggered inflammatory bursts. After Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticle intervention, TNF-α declines to nearly baseline levels, while IL-6 and IL-1β retain moderate residual concentrations. These quantitative data substantiate the“selective inflammation suppression” concept: pathological over-inflammation is mitigated without complete elimination of inflammatory signals.

In subcutaneous tumor models, Cur/DTX@ICG nanoparticles achieve a tumor inhibition rate of 74.5%. In the post-surgical adjuvant therapy setting, the ternary nanoparticles yield a 77.1% lung metastasis inhibition rate and substantially improve animal survival. Comprehensive safety assessments demonstrate stable body weight, normal serum biochemistry, hematological parameters and major organ histology following repeated intravenous nanoparticle administration, with no detectable acute hemolysis.

This work establishes a complete mechanistic chain: restrained NF-κB activation → modulated serum cytokine profiles → partial EMT reversal → reduced cellular migration and invasion → decreased pulmonary metastatic nodules and prolonged survival. Compared with most nanomedicine research limited to primary tumor regression, the post-surgical metastasis model better mirrors real-world clinical adjuvant treatment scenarios.

Still, several limitations merit acknowledgement. Experimental validation is restricted to the 4T1 TNBC model. While ICG enables fluorescence imaging, photothermal or photodynamic therapeutic contributions were not evaluated. Further engineering efforts are required to optimize long-term storage stability and scalable batch manufacturing for carrier-free nanoparticle systems. The precise quantitative threshold for optimal selective inflammation suppression also requires additional investigation. Looking ahead, researchers intend to explore whether this therapeutic strategy can be extended to neoadjuvant chemotherapy regimens and combined with immunotherapies.

By integrating tumor cytotoxicity, finely-tuned immunomodulation and optical imaging within a carrier-free self-assembled nanosystem, this study offers a pragmatic blueprint for developing next-generation adjuvant therapeutic agents for triple-negative breast cancer. Reliable cytokine quantitative tools from Cloud-Clone underpin the core mechanistic conclusion of selective inflammation suppression, highlighting how high-performance immunoassays empower translational nanomedicine research.



SuKi Duan

CLOUD-CLONE CORP

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