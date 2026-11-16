LOGO FOR NINGBO JINCHANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Founded in 1996, operating a 5,500m2 own plant in Yuyao, Zhejiang, with ~68 employees and annual capacity of 1.2 million units, a National High-Tech Enterprise.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- European buyers of countertop kitchen appliances are increasingly screening suppliers by documentation before they discuss price. For electric food steamers sold into the EU, that means a CE file, food-contact test reports and social-compliance audit records that a retail quality team can verify. NINGBO JINCHANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a Yuyao-based manufacturer founded in 1996, presents its SC750 electric food steamer as a case built around that sequence: an 800W, 230V, 7-liter two-tier unit carrying CE, LFGB and CB certification, backed by SGS test reports and ICS audit records. The company says 90% of its output is exported to the EU, the United States, Australia and Russia, and that the model is positioned for household retail, gift-set programs and B2B wholesale.Compliance has become a purchasing gateThe global electric food steamer market was valued at about USD 3.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2025 to 2034, according to Custom Market Insights. Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market, while China remains the largest source of exports, accounting for more than 80% of import shipments in key tracking corridors such as the Philippines and the United States, according to trade data cited by Zauba and Volza. Those figures describe volume, not qualified supply.The same trade flows are governed by standards that retail buyers now apply as filters. Household electric steam cookers fall under IEC 60335-1 and IEC 60335-2-15 or IEC 60335-2-3 for electrical safety, while food-contact parts are tested for migration under EU Regulation 1935/2004 and national rules such as Germany's LFGB. In practice, a self-declared CE mark without third-party test reports is often not enough for large European retailers. The product is typically classified under HS 8516.60 or 8419.81, which means customs documents and test reports also have to match the declared configuration.What the SC750 file containsThe SC750 is a two-layer electric steamer rated at 800W and 230V, with a 7-liter capacity marketed as 7-quart. Its housing is plastic, food-contact parts are PP, the knob is ABS and the indicator cover is PC. Control is through a mechanical rotary timer with an automatic shut-off function, and the steaming trays are removable for cleaning. A visible independent water tank allows the user to check and refill water without interrupting the steaming cycle, which addresses dry-boil risk and steam loss when the lid is opened mid-cycle. The unit is packed in a color box and positioned for household retail, gift sets and B2B wholesale, including cross-border e-commerce procurement.On compliance, the SC750 holds CE, LFGB and CB certification. The supporting reports are specific. SGS issued an LFGB food-contact test report under certificate number NGBEC26006183701 for the German market, a DGCCRF food-contact test report under NGBEC26006183702 for France, and a REACH SVHC test report under NGBEC26006230701 covering the ECHA candidate list updated before 4 February 2026. The LFGB and DGCCRF reports are valid to 29 July 2028, and the REACH report to 5 August 2028. For a retail buyer, the file can be checked by certificate number, standard and expiry date rather than a supplier statement.The SC750 also has boundaries that buyers should plan around. It is a 230V model and cannot operate on 110V without a voltage-adjusted version, so it is not a plug-in solution for the United States or other 110V markets as supplied. The two-tier format increases vertical storage height compared with a single-layer unit, which matters for small apartments and retail carton planning. Jinchang's application note also states that there is no local on-site after-sales service, so distributors handle warranty administration locally. These are configuration limits, not defects, and they determine which markets and channels the model fits.The tooling behind the certificateNINGBO JINCHANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. was founded in 1996 and operates a 5,500-square-meter plant at No.17 Guangming East Road, Ditang Sub-district, Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province. It employs about 68 people, has an annual output of 1.2 million units and exports 90% of production, mainly to the EU, the United States, Australia and Russia. Its catalog covers more than 200 models across electric BBQ grills, smokeless grills, electric steamers and food dehydrators. At company level, it holds ISO 9001 certification under certificate NOA2409732 and ISO 14001 under NOA2507153.The relevant capability for food steamers is vertical rather than assembly-only. Jinchang has an eight-engineer R&D team and holds more than 30 independent intellectual property rights, including invention patents and utility-model patents. It carries out in-house structural R&D, mold development and product testing, and produces most plastic and hardware parts internally. That matters for compliance because safety distances, food-contact material selection and restricted-substance controls can be designed into the tooling rather than corrected after the product is molded. A material change or structural adjustment does not have to wait for an external mold shop's schedule or a third party's quality control. The company describes this as putting compliance review ahead of tooling release, which is a different sequence from retrofitting a certificate onto an existing shell.OEM and ODM are two delivery tracksJinchang's customer base includes Fortune Global 500 enterprises, large European and American supermarket chains, cross-border e-commerce sellers and overseas brand owners. The company separates its service into OEM and ODM tracks. On the OEM track, customers use existing models such as the SC750 and their CE, LFGB and CB files, with customization limited to logo, packaging specifications and minor functional adjustments. On the ODM track, the company handles appearance design, structural optimization and safety certification as a package, including private-mold development and functional changes, so the buyer can obtain a product shape that is exclusive in its target market.The capacity data behind those tracks is concrete: monthly capacity of 100,000 units, a minimum order quantity of 5,000 units, a lead time of 30 days, 100% testing and a one-year warranty. The two-track structure lets the company serve a European supermarket order that demands a complete compliance file and a cross-border brand order that demands a differentiated appearance, without forcing either customer into the other's process. A standard-model OEM order can move on existing tooling and certification; a private-mold ODM order consumes engineering time and requires certification work on the new configuration.What retail buyers actually verifyFor European retail channels, product certification is only part of the supplier check. Jinchang's amfori BSCI monitoring was documented under summary report 24-0279560-1, issued by SGS with validity from 26 September 2025 to 8 October 2026, covering social-compliance management system and labor-rights performance areas under the amfori BSCI Code of Conduct. Buyers evaluating the supplier after that date should confirm whether a renewal audit is in place. The company also holds an ICS audit summary issued by SGS, valid from 5 June 2025 to 5 June 2027, covering 13 BSCI performance areas including social-compliance management, labor rights and salary and working hours, with supply-chain access for ICS members in the EU market.A documented case illustrates how those documents translate into orders. A large home-goods supermarket chain operating in Australia, Germany and France has purchased 40,000 to 60,000 SC750 units per year for three to five years for household daily steaming and cooking. The reported result is steady shelf sales and a low return rate, with good performance in peak shopping seasons. The stated selection factors were multi-certification, food-grade material and optional multi-layer configuration. That case does not prove the product is superior to every alternative; it shows that a retail buyer with EU and Australian exposure treated the certification file, material declaration and layer configuration as the deciding variables.A practical checklist for procurement teams follows from the Jinchang file. First, verify certificate numbers and expiry dates directly with the issuing body, not only on the supplier's brochure. Second, match the food-contact test report to the actual bill of materials: PP for food-contact parts, ABS for the knob and PC for the indicator cover are declarable, and substitutions should trigger a new test. Third, confirm the voltage configuration against the destination market; a 230V model is not a US product without a voltage-adjusted variant. Fourth, check social-compliance audit status and expiry, because BSCI and ICS records have limited validity and retail buyers often require them to be current at the time of order. Fifth, confirm that retail packaging and carton configuration match the channel, since the SC750 is supplied in a color box intended for shelf and gift-set use.OutlookThe direction of travel in the category is toward documentation that can be audited, not toward claims that cannot be checked. Market growth of around 5% a year, a concentrated Chinese export base and tightening EU material rules all point the same way: the supplier that can produce a coherent file, keep it current and manufacture to it will be easier for a retail buyer to approve. NINGBO JINCHANG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. is one export-oriented manufacturer positioning itself on that basis, with the SC750 as its reference model, a certification set that covers electrical safety, food-contact migration and hazardous substances, in-house tooling that allows compliance to be designed in, and separate OEM and ODM tracks for standard and private-mold orders. The limits are equally clear: the model is built for 230V markets, it occupies more vertical space than a single-layer unit, and after-sales service runs through distributors rather than local company staff. For buyers in the EU, Australia and other 230V markets, those are manageable conditions. For buyers who need a 110V product or local on-site service, the SC750 is not the right configuration, and a different specification should be discussed.

Yibo Zhang

Ningbo Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd.

+86 137 7718 5665

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Compliance-First Engineering, OEM/ODM Dual Track:Jinchang Builds Food Steamer Brand Moat with CE/LFGB/CB Certified SC750 News Provided By Htnxt November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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