MI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Prepare 2 Grow LLC, Lynn McCain Brings More Than Two Decades of Healthcare, Nonprofit, Corporate, and Ministry Leadership to Help Organizations Prepare for Their Next Season of GrowthMilan, Michigan – Lynn McCain is the Founder and Owner of Prepare 2 Grow LLC, a strategic leadership consulting firm dedicated to helping faith-led leaders, teams, and organizations prepare for their next season of growth. Her career spans healthcare, nonprofit, corporate, entrepreneurial, board, and ministry settings, and she brings that range of experience to every engagement. Drawing on a unique blend of strategic insight, leadership experience, and practical understanding, Lynn helps organizations strengthen their vision, sharpen their decision-making, and expand their long-term impact. Her work centers on strategic planning, foresight, governance, leadership development, and building sustainable solutions for the future.Lynn's foundation was built over more than 23 years of healthcare leadership. She currently serves as Senior Project Manager at the University of Michigan Medical School, where she also contributes to the Strategic Planning Committee for the Department of Pathology and the department's internal review committee. Earlier in her career, she co-founded INHERET, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on hereditary cancer risk assessment, and served as its Chief Operating Officer. The company was successfully commercialized in 2018, an achievement that reflects her ability to move an idea from concept to market. Alongside her corporate work, Lynn has served as a bi-vocational pastor, leading organizational transformation, developing community outreach initiatives, and implementing systems that strengthened ministry impact.Her academic preparation mirrors the breadth of her career. Lynn holds a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University, with a specialization in Global Consulting and Foresight; and a Master's degree in Health Services Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Health Informatics from the University of Michigan. She is also a certified Christian speaker and an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God. Her professional memberships include the American College of Healthcare Executives at both the national and Michigan levels, the National Speakers Association of Michigan, the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development, and the Small Business Association of Michigan. She is also fluent in American Sign Language.Lynn attributes her success to a combination of strong parental leadership and guidance, excellent mentors, her faith in Jesus Christ, and a passion for learning. Her faith gives her an unshakeable identity that allows her to lead with resilience and purpose. Her parents instilled a strong work ethic and a value system that has served her well throughout her career. Mentors offered guidance at critical junctures in her life, helping her navigate important decisions.The best career advice Lynn has received comes from Proverbs 15:22, which teaches that plans fail for lack of counsel but succeed with many advisors. She takes this to mean that no one knows everything and that people need one another to succeed. In her view, leaders must always keep a listening ear so they can continue to learn and grow through the experiences and wisdom of others.For young women entering her field, Lynn recommends surrounding themselves with women who are already where they want to be. She encourages them to learn from those women while also supporting them and giving back in any way they can. To her, mentoring is a two-way street. A mentor offers time and wisdom, and the mentee returns respect, support, and whatever skills or knowledge she can contribute.Lynn sees her field at a defining moment. The world is changing faster than leaders can keep up, and organizations need trusted advisors who can come alongside them with insight and guidance. Her goal is to help clients remain sustainable today while positioning themselves for success in the future. Many consultants offer strategic planning and leadership support, yet few have been trained as futurists who can bring strategic foresight into the process. That gap allows organizations to prepare in advance to seize opportunities and mitigate risks, and Lynn regards it as both the central challenge and the greatest opportunity in her work.Her faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of her values and guides how she leads and serves. Integrity sits at the top of her list, which means staying true to herself and to her word, fulfilling her commitments, and living in alignment with her beliefs. She practices stewardship by managing time, talents, and organizational resources as gifts entrusted by God, whether they belong to her or to the organizations she serves. Faithfulness shapes her personal, professional, and spiritual relationships, and she is careful never to breach the trust others place in her. Learning completes the list, as she strives to grow daily so she can provide the best service and support to others. She believes successful leadership is built on integrity, clarity, accountability, and empathy.Service extends well beyond her consulting practice. Lynn volunteers on the grant-writing committee for United Against Poverty, lending her strategic skills to a cause focused on community well-being. She is passionate about mentoring leaders and helping them navigate change with confidence, purpose, and strategic vision. Her mission is to help leaders and organizations move beyond survival and create meaningful, sustainable impact. Looking ahead, she hopes to leave a generation of faith-led leaders equipped to guide their organizations into the future without burnout, thriving through sustainable strategies.From hospital systems and health technology to ministry and entrepreneurship, Lynn has spent her career helping people and organizations prepare for what comes next. She leads with faith, listens with intention, and invests in the next generation through mentorship. Through Prepare 2 Grow LLC and her many professional commitments, Lynn McCain continues to equip leaders to grow with clarity, integrity, and lasting purpose.Learn More about Lynn McCain:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Prepare 2 Grow LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Lynn McCain Guides Faith-Led Leaders To Sustainable Growth Through Strategy, Foresight, & Purpose News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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