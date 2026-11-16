IN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Chief People Officer at My Community Dental Centers and Founder and CEO of Emerge Global Solutions LLC, She Blends Executive HR Strategy With Faith-Based Coaching to Elevate LeadersIndianapolis, Indiana – Joycelyn A. James is a distinguished human resources executive, leadership strategist, and business coach who serves as Chief People Officer at My Community Dental Centers. In this role, she leads human capital strategy across a 28-location dental network, overseeing recruitment, talent strategy, total rewards, HR business partnering, and the continued evolution of the organization's people infrastructure. Joycelyn is focused on building a people-first culture and is guiding initiatives that strengthen HR operations across the network. Among them is the implementation of UKG, a system designed to improve alignment, streamline processes, and create greater collaboration across HR, finance, operations, and clinical teams. Her commitment is to develop organizations where employees can thrive while expanding access and impact within the communities they serve.Joycelyn brings more than 20 years of executive-level human resources leadership to her work. Her career has spanned global industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, where she has driven organizational transformation at scale. She has led enterprise-wide people strategies, workforce optimization efforts, mergers and acquisitions integration, and large-scale HR transformations. Her track record includes reducing turnover, strengthening talent retention, achieving workforce synergy savings, and building high-performing global teams.Her academic foundation reflects the same commitment to growth. Joycelyn earned an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Howard University School of Business. She is currently pursuing an Executive Doctor of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and she plans to continue sharing her expertise through teaching and leadership development. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. She believes success is built through vision, continuous learning, resilience, and a commitment to uplifting others.Beyond her corporate leadership, Joycelyn is the Founder and CEO of Emerge Global Solutions LLC, a faith-based leadership and business coaching firm she established in 2020. The firm empowers professional women worldwide to advance with purpose, develop as leaders, and create lasting impact in their careers, organizations, and communities. Its offerings include one-on-one career and business coaching, group workshops, leadership programs, corporate women's initiatives, and fractional CHRO and HR executive advisory services. Guided by a global mission to ignite, inspire, and impact, the firm works to bridge the gap between aspiration and achievement.For young women entering her industry, Joycelyn offers clear and encouraging guidance. She urges them to keep their eyes on the prize and hold a clear vision of where they want their careers to go. Staying focused on their goals, investing continuously in personal and professional development, and measuring their impact along the way are habits she considers essential. She reminds women professionals that they can reach their full potential when they stay committed, resilient, and confident in their capabilities. Progress is not always linear, she notes, and there may be times to pause and rest, but the key is finding the strength to rise and keep moving forward. She also encourages women to lift one another up through mentoring, coaching, and creating opportunities for others to succeed.Joycelyn sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as the lack of alignment created by legacy systems across different departments. She views that same challenge as a significant opportunity to modernize and improve the way organizations work. By implementing a new HR information system, her team is building greater synergy across HR, finance, operations, and clinical functions. She expects the transformation to streamline processes, reduce manual costs, improve efficiency, and strengthen the organization as a whole.A lifelong advocate for growth, mentorship, and purposeful leadership, Joycelyn extends her impact through coaching, speaking engagements, and advisory work. She is a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a Success Circle member of Dress for Success, further reflecting her dedication to service and to the advancement of women.Across more than two decades of leadership, Joycelyn has shown how strategic human resources and purpose-driven coaching can work hand in hand. Whether she is modernizing HR operations for a growing dental network or guiding professional women toward their next breakthrough, she leads with vision and a genuine investment in others. Through her executive leadership, coaching, and continued academic pursuits, Joycelyn A. James continues to ignite potential, inspire transformation, and leave a lasting impact on the leaders who will shape the future.Learn More about Joycelyn A. James:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Emerge Global Solutions LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Joycelyn A. James, Champions People-First Leadership and Purposeful Growth for Professional Women News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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