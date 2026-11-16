Eco Solvent Printer

WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The global digital printing industry is experiencing continuous development as businesses seek more efficient, flexible, and versatile printing solutions. From advertising displays and commercial signage to customized products and textile decoration, large-format printing technology has become an important part of modern production. As customer expectations for print quality, production efficiency, and application flexibility continue to rise, manufacturers are investing in equipment innovation and expanding their product portfolios. Against this industry backdrop, Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. has continued to strengthen its presence as a professional large format printer manufacturer, providing digital printing equipment and customized solutions for customers in international markets.

With nearly two decades of experience in the printer industry, Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. integrates research and development, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service. The company initially focused on large-format printing equipment before expanding into a broader range of digital printing technologies, including inkjet printers, sublimation printers, eco-solvent printers, UV printers, and DTF printing systems. Through continuous product development and market expansion, the company has established a business network serving customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and other international regions.

Growing Demand for Large Format Printing Technology

Large-format printing has become an essential technology for businesses involved in advertising, commercial decoration, retail displays, and customized manufacturing. Compared with conventional printing equipment, large-format printers can accommodate larger substrates and produce graphics suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Advertising agencies and sign manufacturers use these machines to produce banners, posters, backlit displays, exhibition graphics, vehicle graphics, and promotional materials. Retail businesses rely on large-format printing for storefront displays, product advertisements, and visual merchandising. Meanwhile, interior decoration companies use digital printing technology to create customized wallpapers, canvas artwork, curtains, and other decorative products.

The growing popularity of personalized products has further expanded the potential market for digital printing equipment. Businesses increasingly require machines capable of handling different materials, printing formats, and production volumes without complicated manufacturing processes.

For printing equipment manufacturers, responding to these changing requirements involves more than improving printing speed. Printhead technology, ink compatibility, mechanical stability, color reproduction, software integration, and maintenance convenience all influence equipment performance.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. has developed its product portfolio around these market demands. By offering different printing technologies and machine configurations, the company aims to provide solutions for businesses ranging from small printing studios to commercial production facilities.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Technological Development

Manufacturing capabilities play an important role in determining the competitiveness of a large format printer manufacturer. Digital printing machines combine mechanical structures, electronic control systems, ink delivery components, printheads, and software technologies. Each element must work together to achieve consistent printing performance.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. maintains its office in Wuhan, Hubei Province, while its manufacturing facility is located in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. The factory operates multiple production lines covering different types of printing equipment, including DTF printers, DTG printers, UV DTF printers, UV flatbed printers, and various sizes of inkjet printers.

The company's manufacturing operations support a diverse product range, allowing it to serve different customer groups and application markets. Its product development strategy emphasizes equipment versatility, practical functionality, and customization according to customer requirements.

Kinglocor also operates under the Santos and Fayon brands, providing customers with different equipment options within the digital printing sector. Its products cover large-format inkjet printing, UV printing, direct-to-film printing, sublimation printing, and related accessories.

In an increasingly competitive market, manufacturers must also consider the long-term usability of their machines. Factors such as printhead maintenance, ink circulation, heating systems, motion control, and operating software can influence daily production efficiency. Equipment designed with practical maintenance requirements in mind can help printing businesses manage operational costs and reduce unnecessary interruptions.

Through its manufacturing resources and experience in the printing equipment industry, Wuhan Kinglocor continues to develop products for a variety of commercial and industrial printing applications.

UV Printer Solutions for Diverse Materials

UV printing technology has attracted considerable attention because of its ability to print on a broad range of materials. Unlike conventional printing methods that may require additional drying procedures, UV printers use ultraviolet light to cure specially formulated inks during the printing process.

This curing method allows printed patterns to become solid shortly after deposition, supporting efficient production and detailed graphic reproduction. Depending on the machine configuration and substrate requirements, UV printing can be applied to materials such as acrylic, glass, wood, metal, plastic, leather, and other suitable surfaces.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. offers UV Printer products designed for businesses involved in advertising production, personalized merchandise, signage, and customized product manufacturing.

Its product range includes UV flatbed printers and UV DTF printing equipment. Flatbed models are designed to print directly onto suitable flat materials, while UV DTF systems use a film-based transfer process to apply printed designs to different product surfaces.

One example in the company's portfolio is the UV Printer 6090, which features a printing area of 600 × 900 mm. The machine is designed to accommodate different printing requirements and can be used for suitable flat and curved objects when appropriate fixtures or molds are employed.

UV printing offers several advantages for customized production. Businesses can create detailed graphics, colorful designs, and decorative effects without preparing traditional printing plates. This makes the technology particularly useful for short production runs, personalized products, and applications involving frequently changing designs.

However, choosing the right UV printer requires consideration of several technical factors, including printhead configuration, printing dimensions, ink characteristics, curing systems, and material compatibility. Manufacturers that provide different machine sizes and configurations can help customers select equipment that better matches their production requirements.

By incorporating UV Printer solutions into its product portfolio, Kinglocor addresses the growing demand for versatile digital printing equipment across multiple industries.

DTF Printer Technology Expands Textile Printing Opportunities

Textile decoration represents another important segment of the digital printing market. Traditional garment printing methods can involve multiple preparation stages, specialized equipment, and production limitations when handling small customized orders. Direct-to-Film technology provides an alternative approach that has attracted increasing attention from garment manufacturers, customized clothing businesses, and printing service providers.

DTF printing generally involves printing designs onto a special PET film using dedicated inks. Powder adhesive is then applied to the printed film and processed through a heating system. The completed transfer can subsequently be applied to suitable fabrics using a heat press.

This process offers flexibility when producing customized apparel, promotional clothing, sportswear, uniforms, and other textile products. It also allows printing businesses to prepare designs separately before transferring them onto finished garments.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. supplies DTF Printer equipment for businesses looking to develop or expand their textile printing operations. Its product range includes A3 and A1 DTF printer configurations, with corresponding equipment options such as powder shakers and multiple printheads depending on the model.

The availability of different machine formats allows businesses to consider their production capacity, available workspace, and expected order volumes when selecting equipment.

Several technical factors influence DTF printing performance. Printhead quality affects image detail and printing consistency, while ink delivery systems contribute to stable color output. Film compatibility, adhesive powder application, and heating conditions also play important roles in the final transfer quality.

For commercial printing businesses, production efficiency and ease of operation are equally important. An appropriately configured DTF printing system can help reduce manual processing requirements and support a more organized production workflow.

Kinglocor's focus on DTF technology reflects the company's broader strategy of developing equipment for emerging digital printing applications. By offering DTF printers alongside conventional large-format and UV printing systems, the manufacturer provides customers with additional opportunities to diversify their printing services.

Applications Across Multiple Industries

The applications of large-format and digital printing equipment continue to expand as businesses discover new ways to use customized graphics and printed products.

In the advertising industry, large-format printers are commonly used to manufacture outdoor banners, exhibition displays, posters, signage, and promotional graphics. These applications require equipment capable of producing large images while maintaining consistent color and image quality.

In the textile industry, DTF and sublimation printers support customized garment production, decorative fabrics, sportswear, and promotional products. Smaller businesses can use these technologies to develop personalized product lines without investing in traditional large-scale textile printing infrastructure.

UV printing serves another group of applications, particularly in customized merchandise and decorative manufacturing. Printing businesses can produce designs on suitable rigid and flexible materials, creating personalized phone cases, signs, promotional gifts, decorative panels, and other products.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. serves these different application markets through its broad equipment portfolio. Its product categories include large format printers, UV Printer systems, DTF Printer equipment, DTG printers, sublimation printers, laminators, and cutting plotters.

This product diversity provides practical advantages for distributors and commercial printing companies seeking to expand their equipment offerings. Rather than focusing on a single printing technology, customers can explore several machine categories through one supplier.

Quality Management and Product Reliability

Product quality is a fundamental consideration when purchasing commercial printing equipment. A printer represents a significant investment for most businesses, and its reliability can directly affect production schedules, customer satisfaction, and operating costs.

Important quality considerations include mechanical stability, electronic component performance, printhead compatibility, ink system design, and overall assembly accuracy. Regular inspection and testing during manufacturing can help identify potential issues before equipment reaches customers.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. emphasizes quality management and product compliance as part of its manufacturing operations. Its website identifies CE, RoHS, LVD, and MSDS-related documentation for its equipment, with product compliance requirements varying according to the relevant machine and market.

The company also highlights its commitment to product customization and customer-oriented manufacturing. OEM and ODM services allow customers to discuss different equipment configurations and branding requirements according to their business needs.

After-sales service is another important aspect of the printing equipment industry. Printers involve multiple technical systems, and operators may require assistance with installation, software settings, printhead maintenance, and troubleshooting.

For international customers, responsive technical communication and access to replacement parts can make a meaningful difference in equipment management. Manufacturers with experience serving overseas markets are therefore expected to provide not only machines but also appropriate technical guidance throughout the purchasing and operational process.

International Market Expansion and Customer Relationships

The international digital printing equipment market includes distributors, advertising companies, garment manufacturers, printing service providers, and specialized equipment dealers. Each customer group has different expectations regarding equipment specifications, pricing, production capacity, and technical support.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. has expanded its international business over the years, with its machines sold in more than 50 countries and regions. Its reported overseas markets include the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Colombia, and South Africa.

The company has also established sales points in several international markets to support its overseas business development. Its experience working with customers from different regions provides insight into varying equipment requirements and local printing applications.

Customer relationships remain an important part of the company's business strategy. International buyers often need assistance evaluating machine configurations, understanding printing processes, and identifying suitable equipment for their target markets.

By combining product selection with OEM and ODM customization services, Kinglocor aims to accommodate different purchasing requirements. Its approach also provides opportunities for distributors seeking to develop long-term cooperation with a Chinese printing equipment manufacturer.

Future Prospects for the Digital Printing Equipment Industry

The future development of digital printing will continue to be influenced by automation, personalization, material innovation, and improvements in printing technology. Businesses are increasingly looking for equipment that can handle multiple applications while maintaining efficient production workflows.

Large-format printing is expected to remain important in advertising, commercial decoration, and visual communication. UV printing will continue to support customized products and direct printing on suitable materials, while DTF technology will provide additional opportunities for garment decoration and personalized textile production.

For equipment manufacturers, maintaining competitiveness will require continuous product development, manufacturing improvements, and stronger international service capabilities.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. has established a foundation in this market through its experience in digital printing equipment, diversified product categories, and international customer relationships. Its continued development of UV Printer and DTF Printer solutions, alongside its large-format printing equipment, reflects its efforts to respond to changing market requirements.

As businesses worldwide continue to invest in digital printing technologies, manufacturers capable of providing versatile equipment and practical customer support are likely to remain important participants in the industry. Kinglocor's combination of manufacturing experience, product diversification, and international business development provides a platform for its continued participation in the global printing equipment market.

Company Profile: Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production, and distribution of digital printing equipment and printer accessories. The company maintains its office in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and operates its manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, China. With nearly two decades of industry experience, its product portfolio includes large format printers, UV Printer systems, DTF Printer equipment, DTG printers, sublimation printers, eco-solvent printers, laminators, and cutting plotters. Operating under brands including Santos and Fayon, the company provides OEM and ODM customization services and serves customers in more than 50 countries and regions. Its equipment is widely used in advertising, textile production, customized merchandise, and commercial printing applications. Official Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">kinglocor

Address: No.8, Gutian 5th Road, Qiaokou District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province

Official Website:

Lei Hualei

Wuhan Kinglocor Technology Co., Ltd.

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