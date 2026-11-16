VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alumni Relations Manager for the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech, Kathleen Boyce Creates Programs That Keep Alumni, Students, and Faculty ConnectedAlexandria, Virginia – Kathleen Boyce serves as the Alumni Relations Manager for the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech, where she designs programs and engagement opportunities that strengthen ties between alumni, students, faculty, and the wider university community. Her career in higher education spans nearly 20 years, including 14 years at George Mason University and more than five years at Virginia Tech. In her current role, Kathleen leads initiatives that increase alumni participation through events, networking opportunities, and strategic engagement programs that keep graduates connected to the department.Kathleen earned a bachelor's degree in Communication with a concentration in Public Relations from George Mason University. She is now nearing completion of her Master of Public Administration at Virginia Tech. Her approach to alumni relations looks beyond fundraising. She focuses on creating real value for alumni by fostering mentorship, professional connections, and a strong sense of belonging within the Electrical and Computer Engineering community. Her goal is to develop experiences that encourage long-term involvement and relationships that endure well beyond graduation.Her dedication to excellence has been recognized through nominations for the 2022 DC Area Outstanding Staff Award, the 2022 President's Award for Excellence, and the Dean's AP Faculty Award for Excellence. Kathleen attributes her success to the friends who have inspired and encouraged her throughout her journey, to the supervisors and mentors who have invested in her growth, and to her mother, whose steady love and support have been a constant source of strength. She names her current supervisor, Angela Mills, as an especially influential mentor, along with her colleague and friend Chelsea Seeber.The best career advice Kathleen has received is to believe in her abilities and have confidence in her voice. Trusting her instincts, speaking up, and embracing new opportunities have allowed her to grow as a professional and make meaningful contributions throughout her career. She has also learned that the only way to become comfortable with public speaking was to keep placing herself in uncomfortable situations. Each time she steps forward, her confidence grows, a lesson that continues to shape how she approaches new challenges.For young women entering higher education and alumni relations, Kathleen encourages authenticity and the cultivation of meaningful relationships that inspire growth, collaboration, and success. She reminds them that their unique perspective, resilience, and voice have value, and that they should lead with confidence and never underestimate the impact they can make. She urges them to advocate for their ideas, take initiative, and step outside their comfort zones. She also advises seeking out mentors who will both encourage and challenge them, since the relationships built over a career often become one of its greatest strengths and the foundation for long-term success.Looking at her field, Kathleen sees one of the greatest opportunities in finding creative ways to build and strengthen lasting relationships. As alumni interests, needs, and patterns of engagement continue to evolve, she believes it is important to listen thoughtfully, understand what matters most to graduates, and create opportunities that provide real value. By remaining adaptable and focused on meaningful engagement, she works to develop experiences that keep alumni connected to their community and foster lifelong ties to the university.The values that guide Kathleen most are building meaningful relationships, making a positive impact, and acting with integrity. She enjoys working collaboratively, creating an environment built on trust and respect, and supporting people as they achieve shared goals. In her view, authentic relationships and teamwork are essential to both personal fulfillment and professional success, and authenticity, integrity, and genuine connection form the foundation of effective leadership.Through nearly two decades of service in higher education, Kathleen has shown how thoughtful engagement can turn a university community into a lifelong network of support. Her work at Virginia Tech reflects a belief that alumni relations is ultimately about people, belonging, and shared purpose. By combining communication expertise with a deep commitment to mentorship and collaboration, Kathleen Boyce continues to strengthen the bonds that connect generations of engineers to their department and to one another.Learn More about Kathleen Boyce:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Kathleen Boyce, Builds Alumni Connections Through Authentic Relationships and Meaningful Engagement News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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