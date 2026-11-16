IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Owner of Cultivate Vitality, Caroline Sullivan Provides Personalized Concierge Gerontology Guidance That Preserves Agency, Safety, and Dignity Throughout the Aging JourneyChicago, Illinois – Caroline Sullivan is the founder and owner of Cultivate Vitality, a concierge gerontology practice based in the Chicago area dedicated to helping older adults age with intention, independence, and purpose. As a concierge gerontologist, she provides personalized, in-home guidance for individuals and families. Her signature offering is a customized Vitality Blueprint built on four essential pillars: purpose, mobility, cognition, and aging in place. Caroline works alongside financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, physicians, and senior living professionals, serving as a trusted navigator who connects clients with the resources, specialists, and long-term strategies they need. Caroline was also invited to train as a volunteer Long-Term Care Ombudsman with the City of Chicago, advocating for the rights of residents in long-term care. Her goal is to help each client maintain agency, safety, and dignity at every stage of aging.Caroline brings nearly a decade of experience in gerontology, complemented by a diverse professional background in sales, management, real estate, retail, and hospitality. After returning to school to pursue her passion for healthy aging, she earned a Master of Arts in Gerontology from the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. She had previously studied liberal arts at Columbia College Chicago. Her experience across multiple industries has strengthened her ability to build meaningful relationships, lead with empathy, and create practical solutions for the complex needs of older adults and their families. Looking back, she realizes her own path taught her the value of asking for help and investing in education, and she encourages others to do both early.Caroline attributes her success to a disciplined morning routine, a grounding spiritual practice, and a commitment to daily development and growth. She believes that consistent, positive habits, combined with a strong sense of purpose and living the principles she shares with clients, have helped her overcome challenges and keep growing both personally and professionally. The best career advice she has received is simple and enduring: make decisions from the heart when caring for others. That guidance shapes her work with every family.Her advice to young women entering gerontology is to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination and never give up. She encourages them to commit to improving themselves every day, remain open to learning, and maintain a positive mindset. In her experience, perseverance carries a person through challenges and toward their goals.Caroline sees one of the greatest opportunities, and challenges, in her field as the shift from a traditional medicalized model of care to a more intentional, relationship-centered approach that supports older adults in their own homes. As Caroline puts it,“You do not react to aging, you design it.” By focusing on preserving independence, purpose, and quality of life, she believes professionals can help individuals age with dignity while receiving the personalized care they need. Rather than reacting to crises, she designs proactive approaches to longevity that empower people to thrive long before significant health challenges arise. Through her work, she is helping reshape the conversation around aging by emphasizing function, purpose, and human connection over decline.Positivity, compassion, gratitude, and service to others are the values that guide Caroline. She chooses encouragement over negativity and works to preserve the dignity and purpose of every individual she supports. For her, aging is not something to fear but an opportunity to continue growing, contributing, and living with intention. She aims to make a meaningful difference both through the work she does and through the way she serves others.Caroline is also embracing a new chapter of her own. She recently moved into a new office and, as a new empty nester for the first time since she was 26, is building the next stage of her life with the same intention she brings to her clients. Her milestones also include raising four children as a single parent and focusing on the future with grace and dignity in each new chapter.Through thoughtful planning, deep empathy, and a belief that later life can be full of purpose, Caroline is changing how families think about growing older. Caroline Sullivan continues to show that aging well is not a matter of chance but a path that can be designed with care, dignity, and hope. Aging is something to celebrate, not fear.Learn More about Caroline Sullivan:Through her Influential Women profile:Website: cultivate-vitalityLinkedIn: linkedin/in/cultivatevitalityInstagram: @cultivate__vitalityEmail:...Contact: 646.644.3957Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Caroline Sullivan: Helping Older Adults Age With Intention, Independence, and Purpose News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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