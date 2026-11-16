VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst With Thrive through Melody LLC, Lesley Anne Ducille Leads With Compassion, Creativity, and Data-Driven Care for Children and FamiliesWoodbridge, Virginia – Lesley Anne Ducille is a Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst whose work spans education, behavioral health, and advocacy. Through Thrive through Melody LLC, she supports neurodivergent children, particularly individuals on the autism spectrum, using individualized skill-building, family training, staff development, and evidence-based behavioral strategies. She holds the BCaBA and LaBA credentials and brings 12 years of experience to her practice. Her specialties include Applied Behavior Analysis, autism spectrum disorder support, neurodivergent learner development, and individualized behavior intervention planning. Across each of these areas, her focus remains on creating meaningful outcomes for the individuals and families she serves.Lesley Anne began her professional journey as a special education teacher, where she developed a passion for supporting students with diverse learning needs. That experience led her to Applied Behavior Analysis, a field to which she has since dedicated her career. She earned her Bachelor of Individualized Study in Music and Psychology in Early Childhood Education from George Mason University in 2013, and her profile also lists a Master of Arts in Teaching from Liberty University. She later obtained her Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst credential through the Behavior Analyst Certification Board and holds an Applied Behavior Analysis Certificate. In 2024, she completed a Level 2 certification in the Paul Rolland technique, a specialized training rooted in string pedagogy.Drawing on her unique combination of music, education, and behavior science, Lesley Anne is developing the Thrive Through Melody program, an innovative framework that integrates music, movement, and art with the principles of behavior analysis. The program is designed to support communication, regulation, engagement, and skill development in the children she serves. Her musical background extends beyond the clinic, as she is a member of the Manassas Symphony Orchestra and the Paul Rolland String Pedagogy community. This blend of artistic and clinical expertise allows her to approach each child with fresh ideas while staying grounded in proven methods.Lesley Anne attributes her success to the strong work ethic, discipline, and values instilled in her by her father, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer. He taught her the importance of perseverance, believing in herself, and staying focused on her mission even when challenges arise. His guidance continues to shape the way she approaches her work, inspiring her to remain dedicated, purpose-driven, and committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of the families she supports. The best career advice she has received is that the data is never wrong. In behavior analysis, when uncertainty arises, she relies on objective information by reviewing data, trends, and the history of progress for both clients and staff. Those numbers, she has found, provide valuable insight that guides effective decision-making, refines interventions, and confirms that each strategy truly supports growth and positive outcomes.For young women entering behavior analysis and education, Lesley Anne encourages staying connected to their purpose, believing in their vision, and remembering the plan they have created for themselves. She recommends writing goals down and keeping them somewhere accessible, such as in a wallet or another place that can be revisited often. Those written goals can be especially helpful during moments of doubt or when facing discouragement from others. In her view, a clear sense of purpose serves as a reminder of why someone started and helps them remain focused, resilient, and confident as they grow professionally.Lesley Anne sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as the increasing complexity of back-end insurance requirements, which can feel limiting when trying to provide individualized and innovative care. At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities to think more creatively, strengthen collaboration, and build partnerships with other providers and professionals. By working across disciplines and sharing knowledge, she believes the field can continue to expand therapy approaches, improve outcomes, and keep services effective and responsive to the unique needs of each individual. For her, collaboration across disciplines is not only a response to constraints but also a path toward richer and more creative care.The values that matter most to Lesley Anne in both her work and personal life are compassion, authenticity, and creativity. Compassion comes first for her, guiding the way she supports others, builds relationships, and makes decisions. Remaining authentic keeps her true to her purpose, while creativity and innovation encourage her to think outside the box, explore new possibilities, and develop meaningful solutions. Beyond her clinical work, she is committed to advancing collaboration, advocacy, and innovation within Applied Behavior Analysis. She serves as an ambassador for Black Women in Behavior Analysis Appreciation Day and is a member of the Society for the Expansion of Behavior Analysis, contributing to efforts that promote growth and accessibility within the profession.From the special education classroom to an emerging music-centered therapy framework, Lesley Anne has built a career that unites artistry with science in service of children and families. Her work reflects a conviction that every learner deserves care that is both evidence-based and deeply human. Through compassion, creativity, and an unwavering sense of mission, Lesley Anne Ducille continues to open new pathways for neurodivergent children to communicate, connect, and thrive.Learn More about Lesley Anne Ducille:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Lesley Anne Ducille, Combines Music, Education, and Behavior Science for Neurodivergent Children News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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