LA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Food Service Director at Associated Grocers, Michelle Arceneaux Brings Retail, Grocery, and Procurement Expertise to Building Strong Teams and Lasting Vendor PartnershipsBaton Rouge, Louisiana – Michelle Arceneaux is an accomplished operations and procurement leader with more than three decades of experience in retail, grocery, and merchandising strategy. She serves as Food Service Director at Associated Grocers, and her profile shows she has also worked at Albertsons. In her work, she manages teams, builds vendor relationships, and helps organizations improve efficiency and profitability. Her career has been defined by steady growth, practical knowledge, and a commitment to operational excellence. Working in retail perishable procurement, she draws on expertise that ranges from sourcing and product procurement and inventory management to negotiation, recruiting, training, and product merchandising.Michelle began her career in the grocery business at the entry level, working carryout positions before advancing into deli, bakery, management, and eventually food service leadership. Along the way, she learned every aspect of the business from the ground up, an experience that shaped her leadership style and gave her a deep appreciation for teamwork and customer service. Earlier in her career, she served as a Division Sales Manager with Albertsons, overseeing more than 300 employees across multiple states, where she helped increase profits, strengthen employee retention, and lead major retail initiatives for national brands. Over the years, she has built a reputation for developing high-performing teams, improving operational processes, and driving measurable business growth.Education has remained a priority throughout her journey. Michelle earned her bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University later in life, becoming the first college graduate in her family, an accomplishment she counts among her proudest. She holds a food safety manager certification in Louisiana and earned a specialized Certificate of Salumiere focused on cured meats and charcuterie handling. Her commitment to continuous learning reflects the same discipline she brings to every operation she leads, where knowledge of each detail strengthens the whole.Michelle attributes her success to hard work, perseverance, and the willingness to stay the course through challenges, while reflecting on the meaningful moments that continue to guide her path. The best career advice she has received echoes that outlook: work hard and never give up, because success may take time, but it will come with commitment and persistence. For young women entering the grocery and retail industry, she emphasizes that it is never too late to pursue education or additional credentials. She encourages them to keep learning, stay curious, and never let age or timing become a barrier to their growth. That perspective reflects her own experience of earning her degree later in life as a first-generation graduate.Looking at her field, Michelle sees resilience built into the grocery industry, since people will always need food. She views one of its biggest opportunities, especially for independent retailers, as sourcing unique, high-quality products by attending trade shows and building strong collaborations with vendors. Her values center on food safety and sanitation, community service and faith, lifelong learning, and a strong work ethic. She is passionate about motivating teams, mentoring future leaders, and finding innovative solutions that improve both customer experience and business performance.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Michelle is committed to service through organizations such as IDDBA and AGives, as well as leadership roles within her Catholic parish. Whether leading operations, supporting independent retailers, or mentoring others, she believes in servant leadership and in creating opportunities for people and organizations to grow together. From carryout positions to multistate leadership, Michelle Arceneaux has shown that hard work, continuous learning, and genuine care for people can build a career of lasting impact.Learn More about Michelle Arceneaux:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Showcases Michelle Arceneaux: Three Decades of Operations Leadership Built From the Ground Up News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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