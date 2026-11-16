Dr. Feras Khaliel of KFSH (center) during the panel "Staying Ready: Global Health and Innovation Reimagined" at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit in Washington, D.C.

KFSH joined the Washington, D.C. summit as a sponsor, with Dr. Feras Khaliel speaking on expanding access to care.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) took part as a sponsor in the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit, held November 11 to 13 in Washington, D.C., where it shared its experience in shortening the wait for specialized care and extending that care beyond the hospital.Held under the theme“Better Health Within Reach,” the summit brought together leaders from healthcare, policy, investment and research to discuss how innovation and collaboration can widen access to care and make it more affordable.On the summit's final day, the Chairman of Cardiac Surgery and Deputy Executive Director of KFSH's Heart Center of Excellence, Dr. Feras Khaliel, joined the panel“Staying Ready: Global Health and Innovation Reimagined” alongside speakers from Amazon Web Services and the World Bank. The panel examined how new approaches to care delivery, a stronger health workforce and innovative financing can bring medical advances to more people and prepare health systems for future challenges. KFSH's cardiac surgery program performed the world's first fully robotic heart transplant in 2024.For a specialist referral hospital, access depends on how quickly patients can be seen and how much of their care can reach them where they live. At KFSH's Heart Center of Excellence, the wait for the first available echocardiography appointment, an ultrasound scan of the heart, fell from 126 days in June 2023 to one day in 2026. AI that improves flow through emergency departments and outpatient clinics, together with digital appointment management, helps patients move through their care with fewer delays.Care also continues at home. KFSH's virtual clinics recorded 367,862 visits in 2025, about 25% more than in 2024. For heart failure patients fitted with a small implanted sensor that sends heart pressure readings to their care team, remote monitoring reduced hospital admissions for worsening heart failure by 46.4% in a center analysis of 130 patients, allowing teams to adjust treatment before symptoms required a hospital visit.Nurses extend this reach. KFSH's virtual nursing clinics recorded 40,158 visits in 2025, up 13.7% from the previous year, giving patients an early way to raise questions about recovery and treatment without having to travel.KFSH's participation added a hospital perspective to the summit's international discussion on how health systems can bring specialized care closer to patients while keeping hospital capacity for those who need it most.About KFSHKing Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026, and was named the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for 2026 by Brand Finance. KFSH was also recognized by Newsweek among the world's best hospitals, best smart hospitals, and best specialized hospitals for 2026.

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KFSH Shares Its Experience in Expanding Access to Specialized Care at Milken Institute Future of Health Summit News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. November 16, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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