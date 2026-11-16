MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) The four-day Chhath Mahaparva concluded across Bihar on Monday morning as devotees offered Usha Arghya to the rising Sun God at riverbanks, ponds and other designated water bodies.

The festival was celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm in all districts, including the state capital Patna.

Thousands of devotees began gathering at Chhath ghats in the early hours, carrying traditional bamboo baskets (daura) and winnowing trays (soop) filled with fruits, sugarcane and other offerings.

As the first rays of the Sun appeared, the ghats echoed with chants dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and traditional Chhath songs.

Devotees standing in water offered milk and Gangajal to Lord Bhaskar, marking the completion of the 36-hour 'nirjala' fast.

After performing the rituals, they broke their fast through paran and distributed prasad among family members and others.

In Patna, large crowds gathered at several ghats along the Ganga.

The district administration and Patna Municipal Corporation had also made arrangements for the rituals at 28 major city parks and ponds in different localities for devotees unable to reach the riverbanks.

Elaborate arrangements, decorated soop and daura baskets, sugarcane stalks and bunches of bananas added to the festive atmosphere.

Tight security arrangements and cleanliness measures were put in place at the ghats.

A large number of devotees gathered at the Gardanibagh pond, where senior BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also visited.

He greeted devotees and wished for the well-being of all.

A massive gathering was witnessed at the renowned Manichak Dham in Masaurhi, where thousands of devotees offered Arghya.

Across the Masaurhi subdivision, 79 Chhath ghats were designated for the festival, including 20 classified as highly sensitive.

Police maintained heightened vigilance at these locations. The festival concluded peacefully at all 79 ghats across Masaurhi, Dhanrua and Punpun blocks.

In Supaul, hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered at various ghats and offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of their families.

A similar display of faith was witnessed in Begusarai, where thousands assembled at Simariya Ganga Ghat and Jhamtiya Ghat in Bachhwara to offer Arghya.

In Khagaria's Rani Sakarpura, devotees gathered at Manokamna Nadi (Deni Man) Chhath Ghat amid devotional songs and chants. The festival also reflected social unity, with people helping one another across caste and religious boundaries.

In Lakhisarai, the festival concluded at 7:05 a.m. with Arghya offerings at 212 ghats along the Kiul River.

Large crowds also gathered on the banks of the Son River in Koilwar, where devotees performed the traditional rituals.

A massive turnout was also reported at the historic Konhara Ghat in Vaishali and other riverbanks, ponds and water bodies across the district.

Devotees offered milk and sacred water to the rising Sun and prayed for their families' prosperity, their children's longevity and good health.

In Gaya, thousands of devotees gathered along the Falgu River and at several city ghats, including Kendui, Pita Maheshwar, Polytechnic, Kirani, Jharkhande and Rai Vindeshwari, to offer Usha Arghya and conclude the festival.