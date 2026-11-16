MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Monday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of neglecting drought-hit farmers in the state, alleging that farmers in Belagavi district were being forced to sell their cattle at throwaway prices to traders from neighbouring states due to a shortage of drinking water and fodder.

In a statement, Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said the failure of both the southwest and northeast monsoon had intensified drought conditions in several parts of Karnataka, with the situation particularly severe in the border district of Belagavi.

Farmers, who had raised cows, bulls and goats like their own children, were now facing the distressing situation of selling them at very low prices because they could no longer afford to provide them with water and fodder, he said.

Pointing out that livestock was as important as agriculture for farmers' livelihoods, Ashoka said the lack of water for agricultural activities, drinking water for cattle, and adequate fodder had pushed farming families into severe distress.

He accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, of being preoccupied with political and administrative matters, including Cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations, instead of addressing the problems of drought-hit farmers.

Ashoka questioned why the government was allegedly shirking its responsibility in drought management and asked how many more farmers would have to lose their livelihoods before the government took steps to protect livestock.

He demanded that the state government immediately establish fodder banks in drought-affected areas, set up cattle shelters and ensure free fodder and drinking water for livestock. He also sought adequate drought relief for farmers to help them sustain their livelihoods.

Describing the compensation being provided to farmers as inadequate, Ashoka said token financial assistance would not address the scale of the crisis.

He further accused the government of remaining silent while farmers were being forced to sell their cattle to traders from other states and questioned the Congress government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

Ashoka further accused the Congress government of failing to prevent the diversion of rice distributed under the Annabhagya scheme to the black market, alleging that the administration was turning a blind eye to the illegal trade.

Ashoka said that in just one month, authorities had seized 32,384 quintals of ration rice worth Rs 8.80 crore, arrested 266 people and confiscated 220 vehicles allegedly used for illegal transportation. These figures, he said, exposed the extent of the organised black-market network dealing in ration rice across Karnataka.

He pointed out that the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was providing free rice to ensure food security for the poor, but alleged that the state government had failed to ensure that the rice reached the intended beneficiaries in adequate quantities.

Questioning Chief Minister Shivakumar, Ashoka asked whether the government's responsibility was limited to taking credit for the rice supplied by the Centre while failing to monitor its distribution. He also sought to know who was operating the illegal network and whether the diversion was taking place due to official negligence or administrative support.

"If rice meant to feed the poor is ending up in the hands of illegal traders, what is the purpose of the Annabhagya scheme?" he questioned.

Ashoka demanded that the government identify the masterminds behind the ration-black market network and initiate stringent action against everyone involved. He also called for a transparent distribution mechanism, covering the entire process from fair price shops to the delivery of rice to beneficiaries.

Accusing the Congress government of indulging in politics in the name of the poor, he said it should instead focus on ensuring that the food meant for needy families reaches their homes.