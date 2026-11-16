British YouTuber Joe Farrington spent 75 hours aboard the Vivek Express, the train that covers the longest distance in India, running from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari. He documented the journey through sleeper, third AC and first AC coaches on his channel Joe Fazer.

The first leg, in a non-AC sleeper coach, proved the hardest. Farrington described the compartment as baking like an oven, with the few working fans pushing around hot air and the washrooms in poor shape. The open doors of the moving train felt to him like scenes from a thriller. Being assigned an upper berth at night made the heat worse, and passengers boarding at 3.30 am ended his sleep entirely. He called it one of the worst nights of his life.

His seat was booked under RAC, which meant sharing space rather than having a berth to himself.

After 24 hours he shifted to a third AC coach, where the cool air came as a relief. He still had to share a berth, but the more striking part of that stretch was the attention he drew. Fellow passengers watched his blue eyes and white hair with open curiosity, many of them seeing a foreigner at close quarters for the first time. Farrington said it showed how far into remote parts of India this train travels.

The emotional high point came in the final 24 hours, in first AC, where privacy was limited to a curtain. There he met Arun, a soldier from the Indian Army. Farrington had barely slept for two days and was visibly worn out.

Seeing his condition, the soldier handed over his own seat so the visitor could rest and spent the night sitting on the floor near the washroom. Farrington said he had never come across people so selfless.

Reaction online was swift. Users wrote that giving up comfort for a guest is what India is really about. Others took a swipe at the traveller's budget, noting that expecting luxury on a ticket costing around 10 dollars is unrealistic, and that few Indians would attempt such a long journey in sleeper class at all. Some commenters used the video to criticise passengers throwing rubbish from the train and called for a change in mindset.

The Vivek Express was introduced in 2013 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It crosses nine states and covers roughly 4,189 kilometres, stopping at about 59 stations, and features among the 25 longest rail routes in the world.