MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Leading brokerage Jefferies has reaffirmed bullish stance on Adani Group -- reiterating buy ratings across six companies under coverage -- citing robust earnings visibility, a strong investment pipeline and growing exposure to infrastructure businesses with predictable cash flows.

A report by Jefferies has expected the group's combined EBITDA and earnings per share to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 per cent between FY26 and FY29, driven by capacity expansions, market-share gains, and the commissioning of new projects.

It maintained buy ratings on Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Ambuja Cements, setting target prices of Rs 3,830, Rs 2,180, Rs 240, Rs 1,695, Rs 1,980 and Rs 475, respectively.

The Adani Group plans capital investments of about $51 billion between FY27 and FY29, accounting for nearly 28 per cent of the total planned capital expenditure by major Indian conglomerates, according to the brokerage.

Moreover, more than half of the planned investments are expected to be directed towards power utilities, increasing the group's exposure to regulated and contracted infrastructure assets that generate relatively stable returns.

The brokerage said over 65 per cent of the group's funds from operations are likely to come from businesses with predictable cash flows, improving earnings stability and strengthening visibility over future performance.

It noted that the Adani Group remains among the largest private-sector contributors to India's infrastructure buildout, accounting for more than one-fifth of the capital expenditure planned by major business groups.

Among its key businesses, Adani Ports continues to consolidate its position as India's largest private port operator with a 27 per cent market share

Analysts also see substantial long-term value in Adani Enterprises, the group's incubation platform for emerging businesses including airports, data centres, green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, copper processing and defence.

Additionally, Adani Power and Adani Green together account for around 7 per cent of India's installed power-generation capacity, while Adani Airports handles nearly 23 per cent of the country's passenger traffic.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport is expected to provide a significant growth catalyst over the longer term.

However, analysts at Jefferies flagged risks including elevated leverage at certain group entities, execution challenges associated with the large capital expenditure programme and interconnected exposures across companies that could amplify stress during adverse market conditions.